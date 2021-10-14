FARGO — Staples-Motley singles player Lauren Rutten and Wadena-Deer Creek singles player Madison Packer earned their way into the Section 8-1A individual semifinals Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Packer defeated her Roseau opponent 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round and beat Allison Knossalla of Staples-Motley in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-0 to reach the semis. Also in singles, Libby Hartman of W-DC defeated her Parkers Prairie opponent 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round.

Rutten earned a bye in the opening round and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Rachael Herman of Park Rapids.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s doubles team of Corra Endres and Anna Fiemeyer also reached the semifinals. The duo won in the opening round against Roseau 6-1, 6-2 and in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-3.

Singles

Opening round: Madison Packer (WDC) def. Hope Grafstrom (Roseau) 6-0, 6-0; Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Audrey Ruckheim (Parkers Prairie) 6-2, 6-1; Allison Knossalla (SM) def. Aili Toyli (Parkers Prairie); Lauren Rutten (SM) bye

Quarterfinals: Packer def. Knossalla 6-1, 6-0; Brekken Tull (Crookston) def. Hartman 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-0; Rutten def. Rachael Herman (Park Rapids) 6-1, 6-0

Semifinals: Rutten vs. Tull; Packer vs. Abby Morris (Park Rapids)

Doubles

Opening round: Corra Endres-Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Reed/Blazek (Roseau) 6-1, 6-2; Danielson/Brandt (Roseau) def. Katie Fiemeyer-Mercedes Schulz (WDC) 6-3, 1-6, 7-5; Ronnie Noska-Elizabeth Digovanni (SM) def. Helling-Schilling (Parkers Prairie) 6-1, 6-0; Georgia Kruchten-Kenzie Erickson (SM) def. Harstad-Blumer (Parkers Prairie) 6-3, 6-4

Semifinals: Endres-Fiemeyer def. Kruchten-Erickson 6-1, 6-3; Goochey-Clark (Park Rapids) def. Noska-Digovanni 6-1, 6-0

Semifinals: Endres-Fiemeyer vs. Osborn-Gunderson (Crookston)

Next: Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek in Section 8-1A individual finals at Courts Plus, Fargo, 9 a.m. Oct. 19.