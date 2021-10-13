FARGO — Coming off an exciting win over No. 1 Park Rapids to reach the finale, Wadena-Deer Creek fell 5-2 to No. 2 Crookston taking second place in the Section 8A championship.

Earning the two wins were No. 1 singles Madison Packer and No. 3 singles Libby Hartman.

All five Wolverines’ wins against Park Rapids went into a third set, including the No. 2 doubles team of Kayla Meeks-Mercedes Schulz who outlasted their opponents for a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Packer, Corra Endres and Hartman secured single wins for W-DC.

he Pirates eliminated No. 3 seeded Staples-Motley 5-2.

Lauren Rutten and Ronnie Noska secured the Cardinals’ two points with singles victories.

Crookston 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Singles

No. 1: Madison Packer (WDC) def. Hayden Winjum (Ck) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Halle Winjum (Ck) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-0, 6-3

No. 3: Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Brekken Tull 6-3, 6-2

No. 4: Abby Borowicz (Ck) def. Kaylee Endres 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Anna Fiemeyer-Katie Fiemeyer (WDC) vs. Emma Gunderson-Emma Osborn (Ck) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

No. 2: Halle Bruggeman-Kaylie Clauson (Ck) def. Kayla Meeks-Mercedes Schulz (WDC) 6-4, 7-5

No. 3: Hannah Lindemoen-Morgan Nelson (Ck) def. Jamie Barthel-Kelly Muckala 6-0, 6-0

Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Park Rapids 2

Singles

No. 1: Madison Packer (WDC) def. Abby Morris 2-6, 6-4, 10-1

No. 2: Corra Endres (WDC) def. Rachael Herman 6-3, 5-7, 7-5

No. 3: Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Morgan Koppelman 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

No. 4: Shailyn Hayes (PR) def. Kaylee Endres 6-0, 6-2





Doubles

No. 1: Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Mickey Clark-Macy Goochey 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

No. 2: Kayla Meeks-Mercedes Schulz (WDC) def. Natalie Harvey-Emily Schulz 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Emma Goochey-Abby Runyan (PR) def. Kelly Muckala-Jamie Barthel 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5)