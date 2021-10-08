Consistency, not just this season but the last five seasons, has paid off for the Wadena-Deer Creek tennis team as they overcame Roseau in a Section 8A quarterfinal game, Thursday, Oct. 7.

This was the first playoff win for the team in Coach Jordan Cresap's five years as coach and it couldn't have happened if not for the growth and dogged determination of the girls that make up these singles and doubles games.

"I think part of our success and our trending upwards is our seniors and their leadership and their ability to bring others along with them," Cresap said.

Cresap said the team focuses on improving everyday rather than just outcomes.

"We've had a lot of these girls for the last four or five years, we've all been in the struggle and in the fight to be a more competitive team, so it's pretty cool," Cresap said.

"I think it's pretty fun to see after all the hard work we've put in in the offseason," Packer said. Packer is now 16-6 on the season.

Wadena was rated No. 4 going into the game, just ahead of No. 5 Roseau. The performance by the Wolverines made it look as if they were far more than one place ahead in standings.

Rated eighth among Class A schools, Madison Packer proved it by going 6-0 and 6-1 in No. 1 singles against Karli Wensloff. Senior Corra Endres battled it out with McKenzie Reed only allowing her opponent one point in two sets. Sophomore Libby Hartman was in the longest battle but eventually overcame Kate Kennedy 6-2 and 6-3. Kaylee Endres finished out the singles play by easily winning her match 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles action was more of the same as the young guns KatieRae and Anna Fiemeyer were firing away in their 6-1, 6-1 win. Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks scored the same in their win. The only loss for the Wolverines came in the battle that Jamie Barthel and Kelly Muckala had on their hands in a 1-6, 1-6 loss.

Among the seven 8A schools, No. 1 Park Rapids got a bye. That means WDC plays Park Rapids Area on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. at Courts Plus in Fargo.

WDC played Park Rapids Area on the first day of school and they lost 5-2, but three of those games went three sets. It was a matchup that could have gone either way.

"It's going to be tough, it's going to be a battle," Cresap said.