BELGRADE — Madison Packer didn't give up a point in No. 1 singles action against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, Oct. 4.

And in her move to No. 3 singles Anna Fiemeyer was perfect as well. In fact the entire Wolverine squad handled their games in the rare Monday matchup. They finished off a 7-0 sweep of the Jaguars.

With Corra Endres matching up with her sister Kaylee at No.1 doubles, Libby Hartman filled in the No. 2 singles spot.

WDC 7, BBE 0

Singles

No. 1: Madison Packer (WDC) def. Annika Heieie 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Paige Prentice 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Lucy Trowbridge 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Kelly Muckala (WDC) def. Hannah Hirman 6-2, 6-0





Doubles

No. 1: Corra Endres-Kaylee Endres (WDC) def. Olivia Thieschafer-Tiyana Schwinghammer 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: Mercedes Schulz-Katie Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Presley Detloff-Shelby Anderson 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Kendall Godel-Isabell Ellingson (WDC) def. Karley Hitlner-Izzy Graham 6-0, 6-1