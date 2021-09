WADENA — Megan Muller topped Class 1A’s eighth-ranked Madison Packer 6-3, 6-2 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 6-1 Mid-State Conference victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Pequot swept the singles portion of the dual, all won in straight sets.

W-DC’s KatieRae and Anna Fiemeyer posted a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) victory at No. 1 doubles for the Wolverines’ only point.

Pequot Lakes 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Singles

No. 1: Megan Muller (PL) def. Madison Packer 6-3, 6-2

No. 2: Carly Chaney (PL) def. Corra Endres 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Quinn Trottier (PL) def. Libby Hartman 6-2, 6-2

No. 4: Riley Fogarty (PL) def. Kaylee Endres 6-0, 6-1





Doubles

No. 1: KatieRae Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Alexis Peterson-Payton Mudgett 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 2: Allyson Yahn-Ellie Ouradnick (PL) def. Mercedes Schulz-Kayla Meeks 6-7 (2-7), 6-0, 6-3

No. 3: Aubrey Wiczek-Jordan Gartner (PL) def. Jamie Barthel-Kelanie Oldakowski 6-0, 6-0

Conference: PL 6-0, WDC 1-4. Overall WDC 6-8.