LITTLE FALLS — Corra and Kaylee Endres overpowered their opponents and Madison Packer only allowed Little Falls one point as the Wolverines singles teams won all games Monday night.

No. 3 singles Libby Hartman had a close one in a match with Flyers Claire Kimman but rose to the occasion to win 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks won their match in three sets.

Singles

No. 1: Madison Packer (WDC) def. Alexis Vonberge 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Corra Endres (WDC) def. Brenna Magee 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Claire Kimman 6-4, 6-3

No. 4: Kaylee Endres (WDC) def. Elise Ballou 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Beth Ahlin-Ashley Hagen (LF) def. KatieRae Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer 5-7, 6-3, 10-4

No. 2: Mercedes Schulz-Kayla Meeks (WDC) def. Tori Gotwaldt-Julia Vetch 6-3, 5-7, 10-0

No. 3: Jenna Athmann-Hailey McDuffee (LF) def. Jamie Barthel-Kelanie Oldakowski 7-6(6) 6-4