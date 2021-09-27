BEMIDJI — Up against a solid Bemidji tennis team, the Wolverines were unable to chalk up a win Friday, Sept. 24, losing all seven games.

Against Bemidji, the only ones able to pull a set away were the doubles team of Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks when they went 7-5 in the first set. They then went 0-6 and 3-10 in the final sets.

Vs. Eveleth-Gilbert

Madison Packer, Corra Endres and Libby Hartman were closely matched with their Eveleth-Gilbert opponents. Endres and Hartman were able to go three sets. In No. 4 singles Kaylee Endres won in two sets.

In doubles action, the Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks duo rose to the occasion again and won in two sets, helping the Wolverines win two out of five games.

Bemidji 7, WDC 0





Eveleth-Gilbert 5, WDC 2





Singles

No. 1: Madison Packer 0-2

No. 2: Corra Endres 1-1

No. 3: Libby Hartman 0-2

No. 4: Kaylee Endres 0-2





Doubles

No. 1: KatieRae Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer 0-2

No. 2: Mercedes Schulz-Kayla Meeks 1-1

No. 3: Jamie Barthel-Cadie Leeseberg 0-1, Kelly Muckala-Barthel 0-1

Overall: WDC 4-7.