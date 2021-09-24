WADENA — The Wadena-Deer Creek girls put on a fine showing against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Upsala/Swanville as they won all seven matchups Thursday, Sept. 23.
No. 1 singles Madison Packer didn't let up as she came out on top 6-0, 6-0; Corra Endres only gave up one in her 6-0, 6-1 win; Libby Hartman and Kaylee Endres were equally strong with 6-1, 6-1 finishes over their opponents.
In doubles, KatieRae and Anna Fiemeyer were a smooth working machine winning 6-2 and 6-0; Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks showed they were in control in their 6-0-6-1 win; and Jamie Barthel and Kelly Muckala brought it all home with their 6-2, 6-3 win.