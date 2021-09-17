WADENA — The Wolverines didn't give Parkers Prairie a fighting chance as they defeated them 7-0 at home on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Madison Packer didn't allow her opponent Aili Toyli a score in the 6-0, 6-0 finish.

Corra Endres took down Dakota Moske 6-1 and 6-2.

Libby Hartman overcame Sophie Pfeffer. Kelanie Oldakowski easily swept Izzy Lanitger 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, No. 1 KatieRae and Anna Fiemeyer took down Brook Schilling and Anna Helling 6-2, 6-1; Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks won 6-0, 6-3; and Jamie Barthel and Kelly Muckala won 6-1, 6-2.