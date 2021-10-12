FARGO — The Wadena-Deer Creek tennis team had their hands full with Section 8A competition against No. 1 seeded Park Rapids on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

After more than three hours of play for several players, the Wolverines clawed out a 5-2 win over the Panthers. WDC head coach Jordan Cresap called it a "dog fight" and the most competitive match they've seen this year.

This is a sweet win as the Wolverines made it here after a 6-1 win over Roseau at home on Thursday, Oct. 7. It's been five years of hard work building up this team and some of the seniors have been working to this point for six years. Coaches Cresap and Scott Endres took over the program with 12 girls five years ago and now have over 30, plus they have a chance to go to state with a win over Crookston later on Tuesday.

Singles results

Senior Madison Packer was down 2-6 in the first set, powered back to a 6-4 win in the second and once the match was decided, the third set was nullified and turned into a 10-point tiebreaker. That's when Packer unleashed a 10-1 finishing set on senior Abby Morris.

Senior Corra Endres fought out a close one with senior Rachael Herman, finishing 6-3, 5-7 and 7-5.

Libby Hartman blasted a 6-2 first set, dropped the second set 2-6 and raced back to win in the third set 6-3.

Eighth grader Kaylee Endres fell to freshmen Shailyn Hayes 6-0 and 6-2.

Doubles results

In doubles action, KatieRae and Anna Fiemeyer jousted their way to a 5-7, 6-4 and 7-5 finish over Park Rapids juniors Mickey Clark and Macy Goochey.

Juniors Kayla Meeks and Mercedes Schulz overcame seniors Natalie Harvey and Emily Schulz 6-7, 6-4 and 6-2.

Seniors Kelly Muckala and Jamie Barthel lost in a close battle with freshmen Emmy Goochey and Abby Runyan 6-7, 6-3 and 7-6.

The team pushes on and hopes for even more success as they take on Crookston. Unfortunately they have just a couple hours to rest before they are back at it again.

The Wolverines are now 9-8-0. If they advance over Crookston, they would head to the state tournament later this month.

Individual tournaments start tomorrow and the finals for individuals wraps up next week.