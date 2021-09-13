DETROIT LAKES — Madison Packer and Libby Hartman were both double winners for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in matching 5-2 losses to Detroit Lakes and Crookston Friday, Sept. 10.

Hartman won at No. 1 singles and No. 3 singles, while Packer won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Corra Endres to win a No. 1 doubles match.

The Endres, Packer matchup was a twist for the usual singles No. 1 and 2. It allowed for some of the doubles players to switch to a singles format and gain some important experience.

Detroit Lakes 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Crookston 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Singles

No. 1: Libby Hartman 1-0, Madison Packer 1-0

No. 2: Anna Fiemeyer 0-1, Corra Endres 0-1

No. 3: Kelanie Oldakowski 0-1, Hartman 1-0

No. 4: Lily Adkins 0-2

Doubles

No. 1: Madison Packer-Corra Endres 1-0, Katie Rae Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer 0-1

No. 2: Katie Rae Fiemeyer-Mercedes Schulz 0-1, Schulz-Kayla Meeks 0-1

No. 3: Kayla Meeks-Jamie Barthel 0-1, Barthel-Oldakowski 0-1