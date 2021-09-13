DETROIT LAKES — Madison Packer and Libby Hartman were both double winners for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in matching 5-2 losses to Detroit Lakes and Crookston Friday, Sept. 10.
Hartman won at No. 1 singles and No. 3 singles, while Packer won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Corra Endres to win a No. 1 doubles match.
The Endres, Packer matchup was a twist for the usual singles No. 1 and 2. It allowed for some of the doubles players to switch to a singles format and gain some important experience.