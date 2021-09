PARK RAPIDS — Corra Endres in singles play and the Katie and Anna Fiemeyer doubles duo were the only Wolverines to defeat the Park Rapids attack Tuesday.

No. 1 singles Madison Packer managed to hold out for three sets but ultimately was outdone by Abby Morris. Libby Hartman and Cadie Leeseberg were defeated in two sets in other singles play.

The Fiemeyer sisters defeated Macy Goochey and Mickey Clark, 6-3 , 6-3.

PARK RAPIDS - 5, WADENA-DEER CREEK - 2,

Singles:

No. 1 - Abby Morris, PR def. Madison Packer, WDC, 6-3 , 3-6 , 6-4 ;

No. 2 - Corra Endres, WDC def. Rachael Herman, PR, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Morgan Koppelman, PR def. Libby Hartman, WDC, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 - Shailyn Hayes, PR def. Cadie Leeseberg, WDC, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Katie Fiemeyer and Anna Fiemeyer, WDC def. Macy Goochey and Mickey Clark, PR, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Natalie Harvey and Emily Schulz, PR def. Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks, WDC, 6-3 , 1-6 , 6-3 ;

No. 3 - Emmy Goochey and Abby Runyan, PR def. Kelanie Oldakowski and Jamie Barthel, WDC, 3-6 , 6-3 , 6-2 ;