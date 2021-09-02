WADENA — WDC senior Madison Packer continues her winning ways and held her Roseau opponent scoreless on her way to a No. 1 singles win to help Wadena-Deer Creek to a 6-1 victory over Roseau Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Also with wins on the day was senior Corra Endres in No. 2 singles overcoming Jessie Danielson 6-2 and 6-4 and Libby Hartman dropping Kate Kennedy 6-0 and 6-2.

The doubles teams all came away with wins including No. 1 duo, Katie and Anna Fiemeyer with a 6-1; 1-6; and 6-3 finish. No. 2 Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks hanged on for a 7-5; 6-4 win. The No. 3 doubles team Jamie Barthel and Kelanie Oldakowski scored a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

WDC 6, Roseau 1

Singles

No. 1: Madison Packer (WDC) def. Marissa Glodowski 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Corra Endres (WDC) def. Jessie Danielson 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Kate Kennedy 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: McKenzie Reed (Ro) Kelly Muckala 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Maddy Verbout-Erin Brandt 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

No. 2: Mercedes Schulz-Kayla Meeks (WDC) def. Karli Wensloff-Emma Johnson 7-5, 6-4

No. 3: Jamie Barthel-Kelanie Oldakowski(WDC) def. Keli Wibbels-Kyle Winkler 6-2, 6-2

Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Triangular 9 a.m Friday, Sept. 3.