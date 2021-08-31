WADENA — The Wolverines made quick work at cutting down the Pierz girls tennis team Monday, Aug. 30 at home.

Coming out swinging was No. 1 singles senior Madison Packer who easily defeated Maddie Andrea 6-0 and 6-3. No. 2 singles Corra Endres followed up with 6-1 and 6-2 wins over Megan Girtz.

Not to be outdone, No. 3 singles sophomore Libby Hartman finished off Chrissy Schafer 6-0 and 6-2. Finally No. 4 singles ninth grader Cadie Leeseberg took down Alex Thielen in three sets: 6-1; 3-6; and 10-8.

Wolverines continued their winning ways in doubles as Katie and Anna, the Fiemeyer sisters, defeated Morgan Pohlkamp and Brittney Schomer 6-0 and 7-5. Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks won in two sets over Summer Woitalla and Rylee Kapsher. Finally Jamie Barthel and Kelanie Oldakowski fell in a close three sets to Kenna Otte and Cameryn Herold.

WDC were next scheduled to take on Roseau at home at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, then again join a triangular at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3.