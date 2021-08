Madison Packer earned second at No. 1 singles; Corra Endres was consolation champion; Libby Hartman nabbed first place at No. 3 singles and Katie and Anna Fiemeyer earned consolation champs at No. 1 doubles in the second invite at Wadena on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The event included matches between the Wolverines, Perham/NYM, Detroit Lakes, Rocori, Little Falls, Sartell and Staples-Motley.

Results

Singles:

No. 1 - Kaylene Andrusic, ROCORI def. Beth Ahlin, LITTLE FALLS, 6-1 , 7-5 , -;

No. 1 - Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley def. LaVonne Lindberg, PERHAM/New York Mills, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 - Madison Packer, WADENA-DEER CREEK def. Siri Vagle, DETROIT LAKES, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 - Mallory Belka, PERHAM/New York Mills def. Addy Bultema, SARTELL, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 - LaVonne Lindberg, PERHAM/New York Mills def. Beth Ahlin, LITTLE FALLS, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 - Siri Vagle, DETROIT LAKES def. Addy Bultema, SARTELL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 - Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley def. Kaylene Andrusic, ROCORI, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 - Madison Packer, WADENA-DEER CREEK def. Mallory Belka, PERHAM/New York Mills, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 - LaVonne Lindberg, PERHAM/New York Mills def. Siri Vagle, DETROIT LAKES, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 1 - Beth Ahlin, LITTLE FALLS def. Addy Bultema, SARTELL, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 1 - Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley def. Madison Packer, WADENA-DEER CREEK, 2-6 , 6-4 , 10-2 ;

No. 1 - Mallory Belka, PERHAM/New York Mills def. Kaylene Andrusic, ROCORI, 6-3 , 7-5 , -;

No. 2 - Amber Field, ROCORI def. Corra Endres, WADENA-DEER CREEK SENIOR HIGH, 7-6 (5), 6-4 , -;

No. 2 - Corra Endres, WADENA-DEER CREEK def. Olivia Marek, SARTELL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Corra Endres, WADENA-DEER CREEK def. Charlotte Lau, SARTELL, 6-1 , 2-6 , 10-7 ;

No. 3 - Libby Hartman, WADENA-DEER CREEK def. Asley Hagen, LITTLE FALLS, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Libby Hartman, WADENA-DEER CREEK def. Abby Gamradt, ROCORI, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Libby Hartman, WADENA-DEER CREEK def. Ronnie Noska, Staples-Motley, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 - Kaia Anderson, PERHAM/New York Mills def. Cadie Leeseberg, WADENA-DEER CREEK, 7-5 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 - Cadie Leeseberg, WADENA-DEER CREEK def. Jenny Leither, ROCORI SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 - Anna Askelson, DETROIT LAKES def. Cadie Leeseberg, WADENA-DEER CREEK, 7-6 (3), 6-1 , -;



Doubles:

No. 1 - Georgia Kruchten, Kenzie Erickson, Staples-Motley def. Katie Fiemeyer, Anna Fiemeyer, WADENA-DEER CREEK, 4-6 , 7-5 , 10-6 ;

No. 1 - Anna Fiemeyer, Katie Fiemeyer, WDC def. Arianna Leitheiser, Megan Lunde, DL, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1 - Anna Fiemeyer, Katie Fiemeyer, WDC def. Jenna Athman, Haily McDuffee, LITTLE FALLS, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Emily Crandall, Sarah Weno, SARTELL def. Mercedes Schulz, Kayla Meeks, WDC, 1-6 , 7-5 , 10-8;

No. 2 - Skylar Nelson, Julia Lacher, DL def. Jamie Barthel, Kelly Muckala, WDC, 6-4 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Eva Vorderbruggen, Addicyn Zimmerman , PERHAM/New York Mills def. Mercedes Schulz, Kayla Meeks, WDC, 7-5 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Jamie Barthel, Kelly Muckala, WDC def. Brenna Magee, Alexis Nelson, LITTLE FALLS, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Eva Vorderbruggen, Addicyn Zimmerman , PERHAM/New York Mills def. Jamie Barthel, Kelly Muckala, WDC, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Mercedes Schulz, Kayla Meeks, WDC def. Brenna Magee, Alexis Nelson, LITTLE FALLS, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Alexis Vonberg, Erin Mikinley, LITTLE FALLS def. Kelanie Oldakowski, Lily Adkins, WDC, 6-1 , 7-5 , -;

No. 3 - Kelanie Oldakowski, Lily Adkins, WDC def. Elise Ballou, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Default Default, WADENA-DEER CREEK SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;