The Wadena-Deer Creek girl's tennis team co-hosted an invitational tournament on Aug. 21 with Perham High School, capping their first week of the 2021 season.

The tournament highlights included a second place finish for No. 1 singles WDC's Madison Packer. She defeated Madison Anderson, Fergus Falls, 6-1 , 6-1 in the first round; followed that with an equally impressive win over Brynn Havis, East Grand Forks, 6-1 , 6-1; and finally a close loss to Alissa Thorfinnson, Minnewaska 6-4 , 1-6 , 10-4.

In No. 2 singles Wolverine Corra Endres took third place when she defeated Aleah Oshie of East Grand Forks; lost to LaVonne Lindberg, Perham/NYM in a close match, and defeated Amber Anderson, Fergus Falls.

Wolverine Libby Hartman also claimed second place in No. 3 singles with wins over Kate Kennedy, Roseau; Alia Randt, Minnewaska; and a close loss to Avery Malone, Perham/New York Mills.

Saturday's tournament included teams from: Perham, Park Rapids, Wadena-Deer Creek, Fergus Falls, East Grand Forks, Minnewaska and Roseau.

WDC Head Coach Jordan Cresap returns for his fourth year at the helm and is pleased to have much of the teams' core intact along with a strong group of eager learners on board.

"We only lost one varsity player (Nevada Schulz) from last year’s team," Cresap said. "Although losing Nevada is a big loss, we return a great amount of experience up and down the lineup. We are finally to the point where we have players throughout the program with many years of experience. We expect to be competitive with everybody we play."

The schedule remains busy for the girls as they were set to play Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. at WDC and Staples; Friday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at East Grand Forks and again Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. at Crookston.

Singles



No. 1 - Madison Packer, WDC def. Madison Anderson, Fergus Falls, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 - Madison Packer, WDC def. Brynn Havis, EAST GRAND FORKS, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 - Alissa Thorfinnson, MINNEWASKA def. Madison Packer, WDC, 6-4 , 1-6 , 10-4 ;



No. 2 - Corra Endres, WDC def. Aleah Oshie, EAST GRAND FORKS, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - LaVonne Lindberg, PERHAM/New York Mills Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Corra Endres, WDC, 6-4 , 7-6 (5), -;

No. 2 - Corra Endres, WDC def. Amber Anderson, Fergus Falls, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;



No. 3 - Libby Hartman, WDC def. Kate Kennedy, ROSEAU, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Libby Hartman, WDC def. Alia Randt, MINNEWASKA, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Avery Malone, PERHAM/New York Mills Co-Op def. Libby Hartman, WDC, 1-6 , 6-4 , 10-8 ;



No. 4 - Olivia Danielson, MINNEWASKA def. Genevieve Pinnella, WDC, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 - Genevieve Pinnella, WDC def. Destiny Haddy, PARK RAPIDS, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Clare Steffan, Fergus Falls def. Genevieve Pinnella, WDC, 3-6 , 7-6 (9), 10-5 ;



Doubles



No. 1 - Abby Morris, Morgan Koppelman, PARK RAPIDS def. Katie Fiemeyer, Anna Fiemeyer, WDC, 6-2 , 5-7 , 10-5 ;

No. 1 - Katie Fiemeyer, Anna Fiemeyer, WDC def. Leila Nasri, Keziah Hartwell, Fergus Falls, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1 - Isabella Abrahams, Ashtyn Lill, Fergus Falls def. Katie Fiemeyer, Anna Fiemeyer, WDC, 2-6 , 6-2 , 11-9 ;

No. 2 - Mercedes Schulz, Kayla Meeks, WDC def. Trinity Covington, Eva Vorderbruggen, PERHAM/New York Mills Co-Op, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Olivia Bleick, Megan Thorfinnson, MINNEWASKA def. Mercedes Schulz, Kayla Meeks, WDC, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;

No. 2 - Hope Grafstrom, Jessie Danielson, ROSEAU def. Mercedes Schulz, Kayla Meeks, WDC, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;



No. 3 - Emma Farder, Erin Bowman, EAST GRAND FORKS def. Kelly Muckala, Jamie Barthel, WDC, 6-1 , 7-5 , -;



No. 3 - Lauren Fazio, Karley Braeger, Fergus Falls def. Lily Adkins, Ryann Schmidt, WDC, 6-3 , 6-7 , 10-8 ;



No. 3 - Cate Diggins, Aubry Zimmerman , PERHAM/New York Mills Co-Op def. Kelly Muckala, Jamie Barthel, WDC, 6-3 , 7-5 , -;

No. 3 - Ava Hass, Karli Wensloff, ROSEAU def. Lily Adkins, Ryann Schmidt, WDC, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;