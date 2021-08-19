Tennis courts at Wadena-Deer Creek are loaded with girls eager to play and improve upon the team's strengths for the 2021 season which began Aug. 21.

Head Coach Jordan Cresap returns for his fourth year at the helm and is pleased to have much of the teams' core intact along with a strong group of eager learners on board.

"We only lost one varsity player (Nevada Schulz) from last year’s team," Cresap said. "Although losing Nevada is a big loss, we return a great amount of experience up and down the lineup. We are finally to the point where we have players throughout the program with many years of experience. We expect to be competitive with everybody we play. We do have a couple varsity spots up for grabs, and it will be interesting to see who earns those varsity positions in the lineup."

Some of these girls bring three to five years of experience with them including returning all-conference members Madison Packer and Corra Endres, both seniors, with the rest of the lineup filled with players who are humble and hungry to be successful individually and as a team.

Other returning players include seniors Kelly Muckala and Isabel Ellingson; juniors Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks; sophomores KatieRae Fiemeyer, Libby Hartman, Genevieve Pinnella and Kelanie Oldakowski; and eighth grader Anna Fiemeyer.

Cresap said Anna Fiemeyer, Kelanie Oldakowski, Lily Adkins and Jamie Barthel are some of the newcomers that he believes will make an impact on varsity. He said the large group of underclassmen will have to step up and be willing to take on some leadership and obtain a winning mindset early on. They are already showing they are hard working and coachable, looking to improve daily.

The Wolverines have to hold up against a tough Pequot Lakes squad in their conference and Crookston remains a top team in the section. Look for them to host about seven home events.

Roster

Emma Weniger - 7

Chloe Phillipy - 7

Claire Kapphahn - 7

Anna Fiemeyer - 8

Kaylee Endres - 8

Charli Snyder - 8

Lydia Helmbrecht - 8

Brandy Folkestad - 8

Emma Schmitz - 9

Cadie Leeseberg - 9

Chloe Leeseberg - 9

Noelle Spicer - 9

Bryanna Kleinke - 9

Hally Hamby - 9

Amaya Walker - 9

KatieRae Fiemeyer - 10

Libby Hartman - 10

Genevieve Pinnella - 10

Kelanie Oldakowski - 10

Andrea Malone - 10

Allison Westrum - 10

Ryann Schmidt - 10

Lily Adkins - 11

Kayla Meeks - 11

Mercedes Schulz - 11

Madison Packer - 12

Corra Endres - 12

Kelly Muckala - 12

Isabel Ellingson -12

Jamie Barthel - 12

Kendall Godel - 12

Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 21: 9 a.m. @ home vs. Perham

Wednesday, Aug. 25: 9 a.m. @ WDC and Staples

Friday, Aug 27: 4 p.m. @ East Grand Forks

Saturday, Aug. 28: 9 a.m. @ Crookston

Monday, Aug. 30: 4:30 p.m. @ home vs. Pierz

Wednesday, Sept. 1: 4 p.m. @ home vs. Roseau

Friday, Sept. 3: 10 a.m. @ Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Tuesday, Sept. 7: 4:30 p.m.: @ Park Rapids Area

Friday, Sept. 10: 1 p.m. @ Detroit Lakes

Tuesday, Sept. 14: 1:30 p.m. @ Staples Motley

Thursday, Sept. 16: 1:30 p.m. triangular @ home vs. multiple schools

Thursday, Sept. 23: 4:30 p.m. @ home vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Tuesday, Sept. 28: 4:30 p.m. @ home vs. Pequot Lakes

Thursday, Sept. 30: 4:30 p.m. @ home vs. Perham

Tuesday, Oct. 5: 4:30 p.m. @ Little Falls