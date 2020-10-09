The Roseau Rams captured a pair of toss up matches and extended their season with a 4-3 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in the Section 8A Consolation Semifinals in Wadena on Oct. 8.

The Rams picked up key wins at No. 3 and 4 singles, while taking the No. 1 and 2 doubles matches to secure the road win.

The Rams will now take on Park Rapids Area for the Section 8A Consolation Championship on Oct. 13.

The Wolverines continued to grow as a program under head coach Jordan Cresap and appear poised to take the next step next year when they return a solid core of players who will have years of experience under their belts.

Madison Packer earned a straight set win at No. 1 singles for the Wolverines. She defeated Madison Verbout 6-1, 6-0.

Corra Endres picked up the second singles point for the Wolverines when she defeated Haylee Bennett in straight sets. Endres was behind early in the first set but rallied for a 6-4 win. She built on the momentum with a 6-0 win in the second set.

Roseau’s Ella Trangsrud held off Libby Hartman in three sets for the win at No. 3 singles. Trangsrud won the first set 6-2, but dropped the second against Hartman 3-6. However, she rebounded to earn a 6-0 win.

Roseau’s Julia Braaten edged out Genevieve Pinnella at No. 4 singles. Braaten won the first 6-2 and held off a surge from Pinnella in the second set 6-4.

Lindsay McFarlane and Kiersten Flaig picked up a doubles win for Roseau at No. 1 when they defeated KatieRae Fiemeyer and Nevada Schulz 6-0, 6-0.

Erin Brandt and Jessie Danielson earned a tough win at No. 2 doubles when they defeated Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kayla Meeks/Mercedes Schulz in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

The duo of Madelyn Gallant and Anna Fiemeyer knocked off Tianna Espe and Hope Grafstrom at No. 3 doubles. Gallant and Fiemeyer earned a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory to close out the season.

In other Section 8A action, Thief River Falls advanced with a 5-2 victory over East Grand Forks, while Perham/New York Mills defeated Crookston 4-3. Perham/NYM and Thief River Falls will play for the championship, while Crookston and East Grand Forks will play for third place. Park Rapids Area and Roseau will play for the consolation championship.





Roseau 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Singles

1 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Madison Verbout (ROS) 6-1, 6-0

2 Corra Endres (WDC) def. Haylee Bennett (ROS) 6-4, 6-0

3 Ella Trangsrud (ROS) def. Libby Hartman (WDC) 6-2, 3-6, 6-0

4 Julia Braaten (ROS) def. Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

1 Lindsay McFarlane/Kiersten Flaig (ROS) def. Katie Fiemeyer/Nevada Schulz (WDC) 6-0, 6-0

2 Erin Brandt/Jessie Danielson (ROS) def. Kayla Meeks/Mercedes Schulz (WDC) 6-4, 6-4

3 Madelyn Gallant/Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Tianna Espe/Hope Grafstrom (ROS) 6-3, 7-6 (5)



