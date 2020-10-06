The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team faced a familiar foe when they opened the Section 8A Tournament on Oct. 5 in East Grand Forks.

The Wolverines took the Green Wave to the distance but it was the Green Wave who earned a 6-1 victory over the Wolverines. Two of the four singles matches went three sets, while two of the three doubles matches went the distance. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the Green Wave were able to win every tiebreaking third set.

The lone victory for the Wolverines came at No. 1 singles. Madison Packer defeated East Grand Forks’ Maggie Dietrich in straight sets. Packer won the first set 6-4 and took the second 6-3.

However, the Wolverines were unable to find another point during the meet.

Brynn Havis defeated Corra Endres at No. 2 singles in straight sets. Havis picked up the win 6-1, 6-3.

Katelyn Farder needed three sets to edge out Libby Hartman. Farder won the first set 6-4, but dropped the second 2-6. However, she picked up the win in a close third set at 6-4.

Kendal Rand went the distance against Genevieve Pinnella in earning a three-set victory. Rand won the first 6-0, but lost the second 5-7, before Rand picked up a 6-4 win in the third set.

The doubles matches were close between both teams, but the Green Wave gained the edge.

Aleah Oshie and Lila Rothenberger defeated KatieRae Fiemeyer and Nevada Schulz in three sets. They won the first in a tiebreaker 7-6(5), but dropped the second set 0-6. They regrouped and earned a 6-4 win in the third.

The duo of Kenady Burris and Hanna Jensen-Selnes defeated Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks in straight sets. They won the first 6-1 and took the second in a tiebreaker 7-6(2).

Thea Haaven-Farstad and Kendra Emery were victorious at No. 3 doubles when they defeated Madelyn Gallant and Anna Fiemeyer. The match went the distance with Haaven-Farstad and Emery winning the first set 6-4, before dropping the second in a tiebreaker 6-7(5). They regrouped and took the third 6-1.

The Wolverines will now have a shot at the Section 8A Consolation Championship and a potential home match. They will play the loser of Thief River Falls and Roseau on Oct. 8. If Roseau loses, the Wolverines will host the Rams. If Roseau upsets Thief River Falls, the Wolverines will travel to Thief River Falls.





East Grand Forks 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Singles

1 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Maggie Dietrich (EGF) 6-4, 6-3

2 Brynn Havis (EGF) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-1, 6-3

3 Katelyn Farder (EGF) def. Libby Hartman (WDC) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

4 Kendal Rand (EGF) def. Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) 6-0, 5-7, 6-4

Doubles

1 Aleah Oshie/Lila Rothenberger (EGF) def. KatieRae Fiemeyer/Nevada Schulz (WDC) 7-6(5), 0-6, 6-4

2 Kenady Burris/Hanna Jensen-Selnes (EGF) def. Mercedes Schulz/Kayla Meeks (WDC) 6-1, 7-6 (2)

3 Thea Haaven-Farstad/Kendra Emery (EGF) def. Madelyn Gallant/Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) 6-4, 6-7(5) 6-1.



