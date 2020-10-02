With the seedings already set for the upcoming Section 8A Tennis Tournament, Wadena-Deer Creek and Perham/New York Mills squared off hoping to build momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Wolverines gained some momentum when they picked up a 4-3 victory over the Yellowjackets at the Perham Tennis Courts on Oct. 1. The victory gave Wadena-Deer Creek head coach his first career victory over the Yellowjackets.

The match featured several close battles between the two teams, but it was the Wolverines who pulled out three of the four singles matches and one doubles match to pick up the duel meet victory.

It was a good time for the Wolverines to pick up the win and gain some momentum for their first round match. The Wolverines earned the No. 6 seed and will take on East Grand Forks on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. in East Grand Forks.

The Yellowjackets, who played without several regulars, earned the No. 4 seed and will host Park Rapids on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.

Crookston earned the No. 1 seed and will take on Parkers Prairie, while Thief River Falls earned the No. 2 seed and will take on Roseau. The semi finals are set for Oct. 8 and the championship will be on Oct. 13. Consolation rounds will be held on the same dates. The section tournament will be the culmination of the season as the Minnesota State High School League voted to not hold another round after the section tournaments for 2020.

Madison Packer, Corra Endres and Genevieve Pinnella earned singles wins for the Wolverines, while KatieRae Fiemeyer and Nevada Schulz earned the lone doubles win.

Jaden Hackel picked up the lone singles point for Perham/NYM, while the doubles team of Katie Johnson and Maya Radniecki were victorious as was the duo of Grayce Mickelson and Sydney Anderson.

Packer earned a straight set victory over Avery Beachy 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Endres defeated LaVonne Lindberg at No. 2 singles. Endres won the first set 6-1 and took the second in a tiebreaker 7-6 (4).

Hackel defeated Libby Hartman at No. 3 singles in straight sets. Hackel won the match 6-3, 6-3. Pinnella defeated Jane Gudmundson at No. 4 singles. Pinnella won the first set 6-3 and held on for a close second set win at 7-5.

Fiemeyer and Schulz were victorious at No. 1 doubles when they defeated Kendra Moris and Maggie Trites in a close battle. Fiemeyer and Schulz won the first set in a tiebreak 7-6 (5) and pulled out the second set with a 6-4 win.

Johnson and Radniecki defeated Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks at No. 2 doubles in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

Mickelson and Anderson won a close match against Madelyn Gallant and Anna Fiemeyer at No. 3 doubles. Mickelson and Anderson won the first set 6-3 and took the second in a tiebreak 7-6 (6).





Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Perham/NYM 3

Singles

1 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Avery Beachy (PNYM) 6-3, 6-0

2 Corra Endres (WDC) def. LaVonne Lindberg (PNYM) 6-1, 7-6 (4)

3 Jaden Hackel (PNYM) def. Libby Hartman (WDC) 6-3, 6-3

4 Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) def. Jane Gudmundson (PNYM) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

1 Katie Fiemeyer/Nevada Schulz (WDC) def. Kendra Moris/Maggie Trites (PNYM) 7-6 (5), 6-4

2 Katie Johnson/Maya Radniecki (PNYM) def. Mercedes Schulz/Kayla Meeks (WDC) 6-0, 6-1

3 Grayce Mickelson/Sydney Anderson (PNYM) def. Madelyn Gallant/Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) 6-3, 7-6 (6)



