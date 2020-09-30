The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team ran into one of the area’s toughest teams on Sept. 29 when they squared off with Pequot Lakes in Pequot Lakes. The Patriots have dominated area opponents and continued that trend with straight set victories across the board against the Wolverines.

Pequot Lakes’ Megan Muller defeated Madison Packer at No. 1 singles. Muller won the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Carly Chaney followed with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Corra Endres at No. 2 singles, while Riley Fogerty won in straight sets over Libby Hartman at 6-0, 6-1. Maci Martini completed the sweep at No. 4 singles when she defeated Genevieve Pinnella in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

Afton Crocker and Morgan Lueck earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Nevada Schulz and KatieRae Fiemeyer at No. 1 doubles. Kelsey Lampi and Quinn Trottier defeated Kayla Meeks and Mercedes Schulz 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

The team of Allyson Yahn and Payton Mudgett completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Madelyn Gallant and Anna Fiemeyer.

The Wolverines close out the regular season on Oct. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the Perham Tennis Courts when they take on the Perham/New York Mills Yellowjackets.

