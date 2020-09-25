The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team bounced back from a tough home loss with a 7-0 victory over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder in Long Prairie on Sept. 24.

It was sweeps across the board for the Wolverines. They won six of the seven matches in straight sets.

Madison Packer continued her strong season at No. 1 singles. She was victorious 6-1, 6-1 over Zoe Johnson.

Corra Endres earned a 7-5 win in the first set and cruised to a 6-1 victory in the second set when she defeated Abbi Larson at No. 2 singles.

Libby Hartman defeated Alyssa Thelen at No. 3 singles in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Genevieve Pinnella needed a third set but was victorious when she edged out Itzel Salazar 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 at No.4 singles.

Nevada Schulz and KatieRae Fiemeyer defeated Kaitlyn Cebulla and Maddie Becker at No. 1 doubles. Schulz and Fiemeyer earned a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks dropped four games on their way to a 6-3, 6-1 victory. They defeated Averie Cavalles and Savannah Lowe in straight sets.

Madelyn Gallant and Anna Fiemeyer rolled to a straight set victory over Ruby Muellner and Alexis Becker. The Wadena-Deer Creek duo did not drop a single game on their way to the 6-0, 6-0 victory.

The Wolverines now prep for a pair of road contests. The Wolverines travel to Pequot Lakes on Sept. 29 and then take on Perham/New York Mills on Oct. 1 at 4:30 p.m.





Wadena-Deer Creek 7, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Singles

1 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Zoe Johnson (LPGE) 6-1, 6-1

2 Corra Endres (WDC) def. Abbi Larson (LPGE) 7-5, 6-1

3 Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Alyssa Thelen (LPGE) 6-1, 6-3

4 Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) def. Itzel Salazar (LPGE) 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

Doubles

1 Nevada Schulz/KatieRae Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Kaitlyn Cebulla/Maddie Becker (LPGE) 6-1, 6-3

2 Mercedes Schulz/Kayla Meeks (WDC) def. Averie Cavalles/Savannah Lowe (LPGE) 6-3, 6-1

3 Madelyn Gallant/Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Ruby Muellner/Alexis Becker (LPGE) 6-0, 6-0



