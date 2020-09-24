The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team hosted its final home meet of the 2020 season when they squared off with the Osakis Silverstreaks on Sept. 22.

Prior to the meet, the Wolverine Pep Band played for the fans and teams and the Wolverines honored their lone senior in Nevada Schulz prior to her potential final home match of the season.

The Silverstreaks swept the singles competition and took all three matches in the doubles to earn the win.

Tia Dykema defeated Madison Packer in a pair of close sets at No. 1 singles. Dykema won the first one 6-2, but needed a tiebreak to win the second 7-6 (5).

Kennedy George was victorious over Corra Endres at No. 2 singles. George opened with a 6-4 win in the first and followed with a 6-2 victory in the second set.

Larissa Hoffarth and Bria Hoffarth earned a pair of wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively. Larissa defeated Libby Hartmann in a pair of tight sets 7-6 (1) and 6-4. Bria was victorious over Genevieve Pinnella at No. 4, 6-3, 6-2.

The team of Mara VanNyhuis and Leah Maddock defeated Nevada Schulz and KatieRae Fiemeyer in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.

At No. 2 doubles, the duo of Sydney Rach and Makenzie Lien earned a victory over Kayla Meeks and Mercedes Schulz in a match that went the distance. Rach and Lien defeated Meeks and Schulz 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Jayden Hensley and Hatti Schmitbauer closed out the match at No. 3 doubles and earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Kelly Muckala and Madelyn Gallant.

The Wolverines return to action with a pair of road meets. The Wolverines travel to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Sept. 24 and then to Pequot Lakes on Sept. 29.





Osakis 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Singles

1 Tia Dykema (OSA) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-2, 7-6 (5)

2 Kennedy George (OSA) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-4, 6-2

3 Larissa Hoffarth (OSA) def. Libby Hartman (WDC) 7-6 (1), 6-4

4 Bria Hoffarth (OSA) def. Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

1 Mara VanNyhuis/Leah Maddock (OSA) def. Nevada Schulz/KatieRae Fiemeyer (WDC) 6-2, 6-0

2 Sydney Rach/Makenzie Lien (OSA) def. Kayla Meeks/Mercedes Schulz (WDC) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

3 Jayden Hensley/Hatti Schmitbauer (OSA) def. Kelly Muckala/Madelyn Gallant (WDC) 6-4, 6-1



