The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team earned a 7-0 sweep over Parkers Prairie on Sept. 17 in front of an energized crowd at the Wadena-Deer Creek Tennis Courts.

Prior to the start of the meet, the Wolverine pep band entertained fans and players, helping lift the Wolverines to the victory.

“They really brought the energy and gave us a boost going into this match. With wins across the board, everyone has something positive to take from the match,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jordan Cresap said on the school’s Facebook page.

Cresap continues to see his team grow and said the team is playing with more confidence.

“As impressive as the wins are, I'm equally impressed with the way our kids handle themselves, regardless of wins and losses. Playing with great sportsmanship is something the girls seem to take to heart, which is refreshing to see,” Cresap said.

The Wolverines won six of the seven matches in straight sets on their way to the win. Madison Packer earned a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Ana Marquardt at No. 1 singles.

Libby Hartman dropped just four games on her way to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Aili Toyli. Genevieve Pinnella found the win column with a 6-3, 61 win over Dakota Moske at No. 3 singles and Kayla Meeks completed the sweep at No. 4 singles with a 6-1, 6-2 win.

Corra Endres and Nevada Schulz followed up a win on Sept. 15 with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. They defeated Hannah Samuelson and Joey McKeown.

KatieRae Fiemeyer and Mercedes Schulz rallied for a three-set victory. They dropped the first set 5-7 to Audrey Ruckheim and Abbi Ruckheim. They bounced back with a 6-2 win in the second and won the super third set 10-5.

Madelyn Gallant and Kelly Muckala cruised in straight sets at No. 3 doubles. They defeated Ally Kies and Ashley Dreger 6-1, 6-4 for the sweep.

The Wolverines are back on their home court on Sept. 22 when they host Osakis at 4:30 p.m.





Wadena-Deer Creek 7, Parkers Prairie 0

Singles

1 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Ana Marquardt (PP) 6-2, 7-5

2 Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Aili Toyli (PP) 6-2, 6-2

3 Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) def. Dakota Moske (PP) 6-3, 6-1

4 Kayla Meeks (WDC) def. Ashley Vogt (PP) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1 Corra Endres/Nevada Schulz (WDC) def. Hannah Samuelson/Joey McKeown (PP) 6-0, 6-2

2 KatieRae Fiemeyer/Mercedes Schulz (WDC) def. Audrey Ruckheim/Abbi Ruckheim (PP) 5-7, 6-2, 10-5

3 Madelyn Gallant/Kelly Muckala (WDC) def. Ally Kies/Ashley Dreger (PP) 6-1, 6-4



