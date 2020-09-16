The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team competed in their longest road trip to date on Sept. 15 when they squared off with East Grand Forks.

The Green Wave have posted a strong start to the 2020 season and continued with a 5-2 victory over the Wolverines on their home courts.

The Wolverines picked up a pair of wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, but were unable to sneak any other points in the match with the Green Wave.

Madison Packer earned the singles win for the Wolverines, while the team of Corra Endres and Nevada Schulz won at No. 1 doubles.

Packer defeated Maggie Dietrich in straight sets. She earned a narrow 6-4 victory in the first set and followed with a 6-2 win in the second set.

Brynn Havis defeated Genevieve Pinnella in straight sets at No. 2 6-2, 6-3, for the Green Wave.

Kendal Rand defeated Kayla Meeks in straight sets at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-3, while Lila Rothenberger earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Mercedes Schulz at No. 4 singles.

Corra Endres and Nevada Schulz went the distance at No. 1 doubles to pick up a victory. They dropped the first set in a tiebreaker 6-7 (2), but responded with a 6-2 and 10-7 win in the second and third sets. They defeated the team of Katelyn Farder and Kenady Burris for the lone doubles point for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines return to the court with a home contest on Sept. 17 when they take on Parkers Prairie. The start of the meet has changed and will begin at 5 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek Tennis Courts.





East Grand Forks 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Singles

1 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Maggie Dietrich (EGF) 6-4, 6-2

2 Brynn Havis (EGF) def. Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) 6-2, 6-3

3 Kendal Rand (EGF) def. Kayla Meeks (WDC) 6-3, 6-3

4 Lila Rothenberger (EGF) def. Mercedes Schulz (WDC) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1 Corra Endres/Nevada Schulz (WDC) def. Katelyn Farder/Kenady Burris (EGF) 6-7 (2), 6-2, 10-7

2 Aleah Oshie/Kendra Emery (EGF) def. Madelyn Gallant/Libby Hartman (WDC) 6-2, 6-1

3 Thea Haaven-Farstad/Hannah Jensen-Selnes (EGF) def. Kelly Muckala/Kelanie Oldakowski (WDC) 6-1, 6-1



