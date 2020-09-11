For the second straight match, the Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team found themselves in a tight battle. For the second straight time, the Wolverines ended up on the short-end of the decision as they suffered a 4-3 defeat to Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10.

The Wolverines were edged out by Park Rapids Area 4-3 earlier in the week and were hoping to return to the win column against Detroit Lakes. However, the Lakers captured three of the four singles matches and were able to pick up the needed win in doubles for the fourth point and the victory.

Madison Packer earned the lone singles win for Wadena-Deer Creek. She defeated Siri Vagle in straight sets. Packer won a close first set 7-5, but was able to build on that in set two, earning a 6-0 victory over Vagle for the straight set win.

Detroit Lakes’ captured wins the rest of the way in singles action. Mya Anderson defeated Libby Hartman in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, while Marit Engum defeated Genevieve Pinnella in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. Amaya LeCleir defeated Kayla Meeks 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.

Corra Endres and KatieRae Fiemeyer were victorious at No. 1 doubles for the Wolverines. They defeated Harper Bellefeuille and Abby Noll 6-3, 6-2.

The Detroit Lakes’ team of Megan Lunde and Ari Leitheiser went the distance in picking up a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek duo of Nevada Schulz and Madelyn Gallant at No. 2.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kelly Muckala and Mercedes Schulz edged out the team of Julia Lacher and Anna Askelson at No. 3 doubles. Muckala and Schulz dropped the first set 0-6, before rallying to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-0.

The Wolverines return to the courts with another stern test when they take on East Grand Forks 4 p.m. in East Grand Forks on Sept. 15.





Detroit Lakes 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Singles

1 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Siri Vagle (DL) 7-5, 6-0

2 Mya Anderson (DL) def. Libby Hartman (WDC) 6-1, 6-2

3 Marit Engum (DL) def. Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) 6-1, 6-0

4 Amaya LeCleir (DL) def. Kayla Meeks (WDC) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

1 Corra Endres/KatieRae Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Harper Bellefeuille/Abby Noll (DL) 6-3, 6-2

2 Megan Lunde/Ari Leitheiser (DL) def. Nevada Schulz/Madelyn Gallant (WDC) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

3 Kelly Muckala/Mercedes Schulz (WDC) def. Julia Lacher/Anna Askelson (DL) 0-6, 6-3, 6-0



