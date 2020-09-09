The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team continues to make strides. However, the Wolverines are still looking for that marquee win. The Wolverines came one step closer to picking that up when they suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat to Park Rapids Area on Sept. 8 at the Wadena-Deer Creek Tennis Courts.

The Wolverines were knotted with Park Rapids Area at three with one match left on the court. However, Park Rapids Area rallied to take the third set at No. 1 doubles to secure the win over the Wolverines.

The Wolverines won three of the four singles matches, however, Park Rapids Area swept the doubles and claimed one singles point for the narrow win.

Madison Packer dropped just one game and cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Mickey Clark at No. 1 singles.

Libby Hartman followed with a straight set victory at No. 2 singles for Wadena-Deer Creek. She defeated Emily Schulz 6-4, 6-2.

Genevieve Pinnella earned a hard-fought three-set victory over Natalie Harvey. Pinnella rallied after dropping the first set 3-6. She came back to win set two 6-3 and closed with a 6-4 win in the third set.

Park Rapids Area’s Hannah Morgan picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kayla Meeks at No. 4 singles. It was the lone singles point for Park Rapids Area.

The doubles duo of Abby Morris and Macy Goochey defeated Corra Endres and KatieRay Fiemeyer at No. 1 doubles. Morris and Goochey rallied from a deficit in the third set to win the point. They dropped the first set 5-7, but won the second set 6-4 and took the third set 7-5 for the win.

Cassidy Bera and Morgan Koppelman earned a 6-1, 1-6 and 6-2 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek team of Nevada Schulz and Madelyn Gallant at No. 2 doubles.

The duo of Shailynn Hayes and Abby Runyan closed out with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Kelly Muckala and Mercedes Schulz at No. 3 doubles.

The Wolverines hope to get back into the win column when they take on Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10 in Detroit Lakes.





Park Rapids Area 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Singles

1 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Mickey Clark (PR) 6-1, 6-0

2 Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Emily Schulz (PR) 6-4, 6-2

3 Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) def. Natalie Harvey (PR) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

4 Hannah Morgan (PR) def. Kayla Meeks (WDC) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1 Abby Morris/Macy Goochey (PR) def. Corra Endres/KatieRae Fiemeyer (WDC) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

2 Cassidy Bera/Morgan Koppelman (PR) def. Nevada Schulz/Madelyn Gallant (WDC) 6-1, 1-6, 6-2

3 Shailynn Hayes/Abby Runyan (PR) def. Kelly Muckala/Mercedes Schulz (WDC) 6-3, 6-3



