After finding themselves on the wrong side of a pair of decisions, the Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team picked up its first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Roseau on Sept. 2 at the Wadena-Deer Creek Tennis Courts.

The Wolverines opened with a narrow defeat to Crosby-Ironton to start the season and then ran into a strong opponent in Staples-Motley and dropped a 7-0 decision that wasn’t as lopsided as the score indicated.

On a windy afternoon, the Wolverines were able to capture two singles and two doubles matches and were able to win some marathon matches in securing their first win of the year.

“It was a nice day for Wolverine tennis. Once again, matches were competitive up and down the lineup, with three matches ending in full three sets,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jordan Cresap said. “We came out on top of two of those three matches. It’s great to see because it shows we are keeping our composure in high pressure situations.”

Madison Packer and Libby Hartman were victorious at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, while the duos of Corra Endres and KatieRae Fiemeyer and Nevada Schulz and Madelyn Gallant picked up wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

“A handful of our varsity players notched a win for the first time this year, which is a great confidence booster,” Cresap said. “Hopefully, we can keep trending in the right direction.”

Packer defeated McFarlane in straight sets. She won the first set 6-1 and won a long second set 7-5 to secure a point for the Wolverines.

Hartman went the distance in a very tight match with Roseau’s Maddy Verbout at No. 2 singles. Hartman had a lead in the first set but Verbout rallied for the win 5-7. However, Hartman regrouped and won the second set 6-0, before winning the match in the third set 6-3.

Endres and Fiemeyer cruised at No. 1 doubles. They won in straight sets 6-2, 6-0 over Haylee Bennett and Ella Trangsrud.

The doubles duo of Schulz and Gallant went the distance against Savannah Byfuglien and Masynn Janicke to earn the win. They won the first set 6-1, but dropped the second in a tiebreaker 6-7(4), before rallying for a 6-3 win in the third set to secure the win.

Roseau’s Julia Braaten defeated Genevieve Pinnella at No. 3 singles, while Jessie Danielson defeated Kayla Meeks at No. 4 singles.

The doubles team of Hope Gustafson and Erin Brandt earned the lone doubles point for Roseau when they defeated Kelly Muckala and Mercedes Schulz at No. 3 doubles.

The Wolverines are back in action on Sept. 8 when they take on Park Rapids Area at 4:30 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek Tennis Courts.

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Roseau 3

Singles

1 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Lindsay McFarlane (ROS) 6-1, 7-5

2 Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Maddy Verbout (ROS) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3

3 Julia Braaten (ROS) def. Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) 6-2, 7-5

4 Jessie Danielson (ROS) def. Kayla Meeks (WDC) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

1 Corra Endres/KatieRae Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Haylee Bennett/Ella Trangsrud (ROS) 6-2, 6-0

2 Nevada Schulz/Madelyn Gallant (WDC) def. Savannah Byfuglien/Masynn Janicke (ROS) 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3

3 Hope Gustafson/Erin Brandt (ROS) def. Kelly Muckala/Mercedes Schulz (WDC) 6-2, 6-4







