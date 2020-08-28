The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team returned to the courts for its second home meet of the season against Staples-Motley on Aug. 27 in Wadena.

The Cardinals return a veteran team heavy with top talent as they cruise to a 7-0 victory over the Wolverines.

Lauren Rutten went three sets with Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Packer at No. 1 singles. Rutten won the first set 6-1, but Packer rallied back to take the second, 5-7. Rutten eventually closed out in a tie-breaking third set 10-7.

Rose Han was victorious at No. 2 singles when she defeated Wadena-Deer Creek’s Genevieve Pinnella 6-0, 6-0.

Kenzie Erickson defeated Madelyn Gallant at No. 3 singles in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. Allison Knosalla closed out the singles portion of the event with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Kayla Meeks.

The No. 1 doubles team of Haley Cichos and Jenna Dvorak earned a 6-1, 7-5 win over Corra Endres and Katie Rae Fiemeyer.

Georgia Krutchen and Tess Jones were victorious at No. 2 doubles. They defeated the team of Libby Hartman and Nevada Schulz 6-4, 6-4.

Corrine Olson and Nicki Carter battled with Kelly Muckala and Mercedes Schulz and eventually earned a 7-6 (7-4) and 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles to close out the sweep.

The Wolverines are back home on Wednesday, Sept. 2 when they host Roseau at 4 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek Tennis Courts.





Staples-Motley 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Singles

1 Lauren Rutten (SM) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-1, 5-7, 10-7

2 Rose Han (SM) def. Genevieve Pinnella (WDC) 6-0, 6-0

3 Kenzie Erickson (SM) def. Madelyn Gallant (WDC) 6-0, 6-2

4 Allison Knosalla (SM) def. Kayla Meeks (WDC) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

1 Haley Cichos/Jenna Dvorak (SM) def. Corra Endres/KatieRae Fiemeyer (WDC) 6-1, 7-5

2 Georgia Krutchen/Tess Jones (SM) def. Libby Hartman/Nevada Schulz (WDC) 6-4, 6-4

3 Corrine Olson/Nicki Carter (SM) def. Kelly Muckala/Mercedes Schulz (WDC) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3



