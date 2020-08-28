The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team returned to the courts for its second home meet of the season against Staples-Motley on Aug. 27 in Wadena.
The Cardinals return a veteran team heavy with top talent as they cruise to a 7-0 victory over the Wolverines.
Lauren Rutten went three sets with Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Packer at No. 1 singles. Rutten won the first set 6-1, but Packer rallied back to take the second, 5-7. Rutten eventually closed out in a tie-breaking third set 10-7.
Rose Han was victorious at No. 2 singles when she defeated Wadena-Deer Creek’s Genevieve Pinnella 6-0, 6-0.
Kenzie Erickson defeated Madelyn Gallant at No. 3 singles in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. Allison Knosalla closed out the singles portion of the event with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Kayla Meeks.
The No. 1 doubles team of Haley Cichos and Jenna Dvorak earned a 6-1, 7-5 win over Corra Endres and Katie Rae Fiemeyer.
Georgia Krutchen and Tess Jones were victorious at No. 2 doubles. They defeated the team of Libby Hartman and Nevada Schulz 6-4, 6-4.
Corrine Olson and Nicki Carter battled with Kelly Muckala and Mercedes Schulz and eventually earned a 7-6 (7-4) and 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles to close out the sweep.
The Wolverines are back home on Wednesday, Sept. 2 when they host Roseau at 4 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek Tennis Courts.