It was a stern test for the Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team when they kicked off the 2020 season with a marathon match against Crosby-Ironton. The two evenly matched teams went to the wire with the Rangers opening the season with a narrow 4-3 victory on Aug. 25 at the Wadena-Deer Creek Tennis Courts.

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jordan Cresap said it was nice to be back in competition, especially opening up with a team that they are evenly matched with.

“It’s exciting and it’s great to be back. We got a beautiful day today and a great opponent in Crosby-Ironton,” Cresap said. “It was a very competitive match up and down the line up. Win or lose, that’s all you can ask for at this point is close matches and putting our girls in some tough, competitive spots and seeing how they react. We are seeing some good things out there.”

Cresap said it was a great test to start the season. He said they are at the point in the program where they continue to step each year. He said playing a team like Crosby-Ironton, who is in a similar position, both teams are replacing their top doubles teams from last year, has been great.

Several matches went down to the wire during the marathon meet to start the season. The Wolverines were able to take victories at No. 1 singles, No. 1 and No. 3 doubles.

Madison Packer kicked the season off with a strong victory at No. 1 singles. She made quick work of Monica Stokman in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

“She (Packer) is such a solid member of the team all of the time and that’s because of her work ethic. She is working hard all the time,” Cresap said. “She is pretty gifted athletically and moves very well. The main thing is she is giving it her all every single point. She just does what she does. She knows her strengths and plays to her strengths. She looked comfortable out there and looked like she was having a lot of fun, which was good to see.”

The doubles duo of KatieRae Fiemeyer and Corra Endres were able to outlast the team of Ella Lewandowski and Bella Sablan. The back-and-forth match saw Fiemeyer and Endres take the first set 6-4, before rallying back to win the second set 9-7 at No. 1 doubles.

The team of Nevada Schulz and Mercedes Schulz opened with a three-set victory at No. 3 doubles. The team dropped the first set 5-7 to Hailey Wynn and Isabelle Vignieri, but came back to win the next two sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Crosby-Ironton’s Emma Stokman earned a key three-set victory over Libby Hartman at No. 2 singles, winning the match 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3. Teresa Goodwin was victorious over Genevieve Pinella at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-1 and Margaret Silgen defeated Kelly Muckala 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles, helping Crosby-Ironton secure the win.

The lone doubles victory for the Rangers came at No. 2 doubles when Ellen Silgen and Sydney Roberts defeated Madelyn Gallant and Kayla Meeks 6-2, 7-5.

The Wolverines are back in action on Aug. 27 when they host Staples-Motley at 4:30 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek Tennis Courts.

Crosby-Ironton 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Singles

1 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Monica Stokman (CI) 6-1, 6-2

2 Emma Stokman (CI) def. Libby Hartman (WDC) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

3 Teresa Goodwin (CI) def. Genevieve Pinella (WDC) 6-3, 6-1

4 Margaret Silgen (CI) def. Kelly Muckala (WDC) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

1 KatieRae Fiemeyer/Corra Endres (WDC) def. Ella Lewandowski/Bella Sablan (CI) 6-4, 9-7

2 Ellen Silgen/Sydney Roberts (CI) def. Madelyn Gallant/Kayla Meeks (WDC) 6-2, 7-5

3 Nevada Schulz/Mercedes Schulz (WDC) def. Hailey Wynn/Isabelle Vignieri (CI) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2



