Enthusiasm and energy were high at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School Tennis Courts with the first day of the 2020 girls tennis season for the Wolverines.

The numbers were up for the Wolverines with 28 members out on opening day for head coach Jordan Cresap’s squad. Cresap said it feels great to be back out at practice.

“After about five months of a whole lot of nothing, we have been hitting and meeting in the summer, but it feels great to get back into the routine of things and get a little sense of normalcy,” Cresap said. “It’s great to see everybody and get back into the swing of things.”

Cresap said they are expected to have a few more members come out after missing practice on the first day, but said numbers are up in comparison to previous years with the Wadena-Deer Creek tennis program.

“We have been getting more and more kids out playing and that’s huge for our program,” Cresap said. “Not only do we have a large amount of kids playing, it’s a really good group. They all get along and work hard. They are fun to coach.”

Cresap said the enthusiasm is up, but it’s also an eerie feeling during the first day of practice. Usually, the football team would be practicing nearby and the volleyball team would be working in the gymnasium, making for a lot of activity surrounding the tennis practice. However, that was not the case due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnesota State High School League recently announced that football and volleyball will be moved to the spring for a special fourth season. Wadena-Deer Creek offers girls tennis and cross country running in the fall.

“It’s just us out here today and that’s what it will be like. It’s a little weird,” Cresap said. “We are thankful to be out playing and to be able to have a season, to compete and have some fun playing tennis.”

Cresap said after seeing athletes lose their spring sports season, it gives the kids and coaches some perspective that things can be taken away from you at a moment’s notice.

“You don’t really know what is in store or what is going to happen,” Cresap said. “We are just grateful and a lot of the kids are grateful to be out playing a sport and are having fun with it.”

Cresap said the summer practices helped them get used to the COVID-19 protocols and they are taking all measures necessary to keep the athletes safe.

“If you screw up once or are irresponsible once, that could ruin it,” Cresap said. “We are trying to stay on top of things that way.”

Cresap said the girls are very excited and a lot of them were bummed to lose their spring season. Cresap said all summer long he was getting asked if they would have a season or not. He said it was tough during the summer not being able to know if they were going to have a season or not.

“I feel that a lot of that anxiousness has gone away because we do have a season,” Cresap said. “We have things in place and we are getting going.”

The Wolverines will place a condensed 11 match schedule, which will begin at home on Aug. 25 when they host Crosby-Ironton. The Wolverines are home for their first four matches of the season when they take on Crosby-Ironton, Staples-Motley, Roseau and Park Rapids.

Wadena-Deer Creek Tennis Schedule

Aug. 25 vs. Crosby-Ironton

Aug. 27 vs. Staples-Motley

Sept. 2 vs. Roseau

Sept. 8 vs. Park Rapids

Sept. 10 at Detroit Lakes

Sept. 15 at East Grand Forks

Sept. 17 vs. Parkers Prairie

Sept. 22 vs. Osakis

Sept. 24 at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Sept. 29 at Pequot Lakes

Oct. 1 at Perham



