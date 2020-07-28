The Wadena Summer Recreation program announced the Jon Koenigs Tennis Camp will return to Wadena on Aug. 6-8 at the Wadena Tennis Court.

Koenigs, a tennis professional from Spring Lake Park, will host the three-day camp for area boys and girls tennis players.

Koenigs will share his wealth of expertise, teaching youth the fundamentals of the game of tennis. Participants are encouraged to bring their own racquet and water bottles to the event. However, if you don’t have your own racquet, one will be provided for the participant.

The camp will be held at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School Tennis Courts. For students entering third through sixth grade, it will be held at 1:30 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. For students entering seventh grade through 12th grade, the camp will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon.

The cost for the event is $50 and Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines will be followed. Temperatures and health screenings will be checked each day at the tennis courts.