The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis season came to a close at the Section 8A Individual Doubles and Singles Tournament at Courts Plus in Fargo, N.D.

Madison Packer earned a first round win, but was knocked off in the quarterfinals, ending the tournament with a 1-1 mark. Packer cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Roseau's Charlene Grahn in the opening round.

However, Packer's run would come to a close in the quarterfinals when she was defeated by East Grand Forks' Maggie Dietrich in the quarterfinals. Packer defeated Dietrich in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7-2), ending her season for the Wolverines.

Wadena-DC's Libby Hartman stepped in for Corra Endres in the singles tournament. Endres was unable to play when the tournament dates were changed to a later date due to prior commitments.

Hartman stepped in and faced Parkers Prairie's Ana Marquardt. The two battled for three sets in the opening round, but Marquardt came away with the win 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

The doubles duo of Nevada Schulz and Katie Fiemeyer had a tough test in the opening round when they faced Thief River Falls' Khloe Lund and Bela Nelson. Lund and Nelson were the No. 1 seeds and earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the opening round. Lund and Nelson eventually grabbed the Section 8A Doubles Championship.

The duo of Kaylee Ova and Ashley Peterson squared off against East Grand Forks' Katelyn Farder and Delaney Aaker. The East Grand Forks' duo entered as the No. 4 seed in the tournament and captured a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the opening round, eliminating the Wadena-DC team. Farder and Aaker eventually finished in fourth place.