The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team will begin the Section 8A tennis tournament with a team they are very familiar with. The Wolverines open play on Oct. 10 at Courts Plus in Fargo against the Perham/New York Mills Yellowjackets.

The two teams faced off recently with Perham/NYM earning a 7-0 win over the Wolverines. The Wolverines closed the regular season with some momentum with a 7-0 victory over Parkers Prairie in their home finale.

The Wolverines earned the No. 7 seed, while the Yellowjackets captured the No. 2 seed. The two teams will play at noon at Courts Plus in Fargo. The winner will advance to take on either East Grand Forks or Park Rapids Area in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The other first round matches features Thief River Falls taking on Parkers Prairie, while Roseau will square off with Crookston. The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be on Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The championship round has been rescheduled from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16 due to the pending weather that's heading for the Fargo area. The championship round and the first day of the individual singles and doubles tournament will take place on Oct. 16 at Courts Plus. The final day of the Section 8A Championships was moved to Oct. 17 as well.

Corra Endres and Madison Packer enter play in the individual singles tournament. Endres will open against Parkers Prairie's Anna Marquardt in the first round, while Madison Packer will play Roseau's Charlene Grahn in the opening round.

The Wadena-DC doubles duo of Nevada Schulz and Katie Fiemeyer open play against Thief River Falls' Khloe Lund and Isabela Nelson in the opening round, while the team of Kaylee Ova and Ashley Peterson will play East Grand Forks' Katelyn Farder and Delaney Aaker at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.