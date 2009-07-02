The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team closed the regular season with momentum, earning a 7-0 victory over Parkers Prairie in their 2019 regular season finale in Wadena on Oct. 3.

The Wolverines now set their sights on the Section 8A Tennis Tournament at Courts Plus in Fargo. The team portion of the meet begins on Oct. 10 and concludes on Oct. 11, while the individual singles and doubles tournament takes place on Oct. 11 and 12.

The win for Wadena-DC was a strong way to gain some momentum heading into the postseason for the Wolverines. They earned a pair of key three-set victories and won five of the matches in straight sets against Parkers Prairie.

Kelly Muckala won a close battle that went the distance at No. 4 singles. Her match went three sets and even extended in the tiebreaking third set. She won the first set 6-2, but dropped the second set, 3-6. She was able to rally and pick up a 14-12 win in the third set over Audrey Ruckheim.

Ashley Peterson and Kaylee Ova rallied for a three set victory as well. They cruised in the first set against Ana Marquardt and Reghan DeBoer, 6-1. However, they dropped the second set, 3-6. They responded and earned an 11-9 victory in the third set at No. 1 doubles.

Madison Packer was victorious at No. 1 singles when she defeated Megan Reigstad in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. Corra Endres earned a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles. Libby Hartmann cruised at No. 3 singles with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Aili Toyli.

Nevada Schulz and Katie Fiemeyer dropped just one game on their way to a straight set victory over Ashley Vogt and Elizabeth Harstad, 6-1, 6-0.

Madelyn Gallant and Kayla Meeks closed out with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Elektra Blumer and Harleigh Drum at No. 3 doubles.



