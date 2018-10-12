Wadena-DC tennis closes season at Section 8A Tournament

The team portion of the season came to a close with an opening round defeat at Fargo’s Courts Plus on Oct. 11 as they were defeated by the Green Wave.

“We ran into a really, really tough team and a seasoned team. They were hitting the ball really well today,” Wadena-DC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “All the credit to coach (Kyle) Hanson and what they have going there. It’s good tennis to watch. Credit our girls for coming in and not playing scared and playing hard, just giving it their all and being there for one another.”

The Wolverines have just one senior on the team in Grace Hinojos. She was defeated by Jenna Dietrich at No. 1 singles. Dietrich won the match 6-2, 6-0.

“We don’t have a lot of veterans on this team, but it has been a collective effort from everyone feeding each other and Grace has been a huge part of that,” Cresap said. “She has been playing many years and she is always the first one asking how the other girls are doing. She leads by example and she cares so much about her teammates whether they are in sixth grade or their juniors and that’s huge. That sets the tone and the culture of positivity and a good mindset.”

Despite the record, the morale has been up for the Wolverines. Cresap said the team continues to come in with a good attitude day-in and day-out.

“The improvement overall is incredible. The girls come in everyday, practicing hard and working on the things they need to improve on and they are improving their strengths as well,” Cresap said. “That is just a testament to their attitudes and they are hanging tough. They maybe losing a bunch but, it’s not affecting their morale and they are working hard.”

Cresap said it says a lot that they continue to battle through adversity. He said the team has been constantly improving and he can’t say enough about their work and their attitudes. With a young team, they gained valuable experience playing in the section tournament against a team that advanced to the Section 8A Championship.

“You have to put some perspective on things. We have a bunch of seventh graders that are 12-years old and they are playing varsity section tennis at Courts Plus,” Cresap said. “That experience is invaluable for them. Coming in as eighth graders next year, they will have that year under their belt already. Just that experience and that level of comfortableness is huge.”

Maggie Dietrich defeated Madison Packer at No. 2 singles, while Brynn Havis was victorious over Corra Endres at No. 3. Katelyn Farder defeated Kaylee Ova at No. 4 singles.

McKenna Aitchison and Delaney Aaker were victorious over Ashley Peterson and Madelyn Gallant at No. 1 doubles, while Kate Johnson and Thea Haaven-Farstad defeated Kayla Meeks and Libby Hartman. Aleah Hangsleben and Kendal Rand edged out Katie Fiemeyer and Genevieve Pinella at No. 3 doubles.

The teams of Peterson/Gallant and Endres/Ova will play in the Section 8A Doubles Tournament at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, while Hinojos and Packer will play in the Section 8A Singles Tournament at 11 a.m.

EGF 7, WDC 0

Singles

No. 1 — Jenna Dietrich, EGF, def . Grace Hinojos, WDC, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Maggie Dietrich, EGF, def . Madison Packer, WDC, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 — Brynn Havis, EGF, def . Corra Endres, WDC, 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 — Katelyn Farder, EGF, def . Kaylee Ova, WDC, 6-0, 6-1;

Doubles

No. 1 — McKenna Aitchison-Delaney Aaker, EGF, def. Ashley Peterson-Madelyn Gallant,WDC 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Kate Johnson-Thea Haaven-Farstad, EGF, def. Kayla Meeks-Libby Hartman, WDC 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Aleah Hangsleben-Kendal Rand, EGF, def. Katie Fiemeyer-Genevieve Pinnella,WDC 6-1, 6-3;