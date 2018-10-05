Wolverines fall in regular season finale

The Wolverines were without the services of No. 1 singles player Grace Hinojos as she recovers from an injury. The Wolverines hope to have her back at the No. 1 spot in time for the postseason, which will begin on Oct. 11 in Fargo at Courts Plus.

The Wolverines dropped every game in singles action to Park Rapids Area, who is expected to be one of the top seeds in the section.

Ashley Peterson and Kaylee Ova picked up games at No. 1 singles in their straight set loss as they were defeated by Jada Renneberg and Rachael Herman, 1-6, 2-6.

Libby Hartmann and Katie Fiemeyer picked up games as well at No. 2 doubles when they were defeated by Gracie Eischens and Mickey Clark, 1-6, 3-6.

The Wolverines will take a 2-11 record into the postseason.

Park Rapids 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Singles

No. 1 — Natalie Kinkel, PRK, def . Madison Packer, WDC, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Abby Morris, PRK, def . Corra Endres, WDC, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Kendra Coborn, PRK, def . Madelyn Gallant, WDC, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Chloe Johnson, PRK, def . Kayla Meeks, WDC, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jada Renneberg-Rachael Herman, PRK, def. Ashley Peterson-Kaylee Ova,WDC 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Gracie Eischens-Mickey Clark, PRK, def. Libby Hartman-Katie Fiemeyer,WDC 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Madison Johnson-Meagan Powers, PRK, def. Genevieve Pinnella-Isabel Ellingson,WDC 6-0, 6-0.