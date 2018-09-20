Crosby-Ironton,Staples-Motley hold off Wadena-DC

The Wolverines were edged by the Cardinals 5-2 and 4-3 by the Rangers in a pair of close duals.

The Wolverines grabbed two singles points in their match with Staples-Motley. Grace Hinojos won in straight sets over Rose Han at No. 1 singles. She won 6-0 and 7-5.

Madison Packer won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, defeating Lauren Rutten in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

The Wolverines suffered a narrow defeat to Crosby-Ironton in their second dual of the day. They were edged out 4-3.

The Wolverines earned a pair of doubles wins and a win at No. 2 singles, but could not find that extra point to get them the victory.

KatieRae Fiemeyer and Genevieve Pinella picked up a win at No.3 doubles. It was the first varsity win for the duo when they defeated Megan Erickson and Jenna Rassmussen in straight sets 7-6 (3) and 6-4.

Corra Endres and Kaylee Ova were victorious in three sets at No. 1 doubles. They defeated Tori Decent and Jordan Millsop 5-7, 6-1 and 10-2.

The lone singles victory came from Packer at No. 2. She defeated Loren Sablan in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

The Wolverines return to action on Sept. 20 when they travel to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle for a 5 p.m. start.

S-M 5, WDC 2

Singles

No. 1 — Grace Hinojos, WDC, def . Rose Han, S-M, 6-0, 7-5; No. 2 — Madison Packer, WDC, def . Lauren Rutten, S-M, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Jenna Dvorak, S-M, def . Corra Endres, WDC, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 — Haley Cichos, S-M, def . Libby Hartman, WDC, 6-0, 6-1;

Doubles

No. 1 — Tasha Achermann-Abby DiGiovanni, S-M, def. Kaylee Ova-Ashley Peterson,WDC 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Tiffany Achermann-Georgia Kruchten, S-M, def. Kayla Meeks-Madelyn Gallant,WDC 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Ellie DiGiovanni-Keara Kern, S-M, def. Katie Fiemeyer-Genevieve Pinnella,WDC 6-1, 6-1.

C-I 4, WDC 3

Singles

No. 1 — Shelain Lewis, C-I, def . Grace Hinojos, WDC, 6-3, 4-6, 10-2; No. 2 — Madison Packer, WDC, def . Loren Sablan, C-I, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 — Teresa Goodwin, C-I, def . Madelyn Gallant, WDC, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Ella Lewandowski, C-I, def . Kayla Meeks, WDC, 6-1, 6-3;

Doubles

No. 1 — Corra Endres-Kaylee Ova, WDC, def. Tori Decent-Jordan Millsop,C-I 5-7, 6-1, 10-2; No. 2 — Bella Sablan-Kathern Ireland, C-I, def. Ashley Peterson-Libby Hartman,WDC 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 -- KatieRae Fiemeyer-Genevieve Pinella, WDC, def. Megan Erickson-Jenna Rassmussen, C-I, 7-6(3), 6-4.