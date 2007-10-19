The Perham/New York Mills boys swimming team continued to show marked improvement in a dual meet with Moorhead on Jan. 14 in Moorhead.

While the Spuds were able to win the team dual score 125-51, Perham/NYM was able to capture a pair of individual wins during the duel.

Max George was victorious in the 500 freestyle for the Yellowjackets. He captured a time of six minutes and 9.63 seconds for the win. He cut more than 25 seconds off his initial seed time for the event. He finished first by more than 15 seconds as well.

Blake Swenson, Bjorn Anderson, Brody Rohloff and George earned first place honors in the 400 freestyle at 4:39.93. The team of Hermi Frost, Justin Spencer, Joe Reed, Jonah Bieger finished second with a time of 5:26.24.

Swenson, Luke Becker, Kyle Swanson and Daniel Kingsley finished second with the 200 medley relay at 2:05.18.

Bieger was third in the 200 freestyle for Perham/NYM at 2:34.63, while Frost came in fourth at 2:47.83.

Swanson came in third in the 200 individual medley at 2:30.00, while George was third in the 50 freestyle at 25.94. Brody Rohloff was fifth at 29.08, while Bjorn Anerson came in sixth at 31.29.

Kingsley came in fourth of the 100 butterfly at 1:17.70, while Swenson was fifth at 1:21.64 and Becker in sixth at 1:24.92.

Rohloff came in fourth in the 500 freestyle and finished with a time of 7:56.00. The Perham/NYM team of Kingsley, George, Becker and Swanson finished third in the 200 freestyle relay. They finished with a time of 1:46.82.

Swenson followed with a third place finish in the 100 backstroke at 1:11.05, while Becker was fourth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:24.93. Kingsley was fifth and Frohling was sixth at 1:30.51 and 1:41.53.

Perham/NYM returns to the pool on Jan. 21 with a meet at the University of Minnesota-Morris, beginning at 6 p.m. against Morris Area.

Moorhead 125, Perham/NYM 51

Perham/NYM Individual Results

200 medley relay-2 Blake Swenson, Luke Becker, Kyle Swanson, Daniel Kingsley, 2:05.18; 4 Bjorn Anderson, Hermie Frost, Brody Rohloff, Quentin Frohling, 2:36.33; 200 freestyle-3 Jonah Bieger, 2:34.53; 4 Hermie Frost, 2:47.83; 200 individual medley-3 Kyle Swanson, 2:30.00; 50 freestyle-3 Max George, 25.94; 5 Brody Rohloff, 29.08; 6 Bjorn Anderson, 31.29; 100 butterfly-4 Daniel Kingsley, 1:17.70; 5 Blake Swenson, 1:21.64; 6 Luke Becker, 1:24.92; 500 Freestyle-1 Max George, 6:09.63; 4 Brody Rohloff, 7:56.00; 200 freestyle relay-3 Daniel Kingsley, Max George, Luke Becker, Kyle Swanson, 1:46.82; Quentin Frohling, Justin Spencer, Joe Reed, Jonah Bieger, DQ; 100 backstroke-3 Blake Swenson, 1:11.05; 100 breaststroke-4 Luke Becker, 1:24.93; 5 Daniel Kingsley, 1:30.51; 6 Quentin Frohling, 1:41.53; 400 freestyle relay- 1 Blake Swenson, Bjorn Anderson, Brody Rohloff, Max George, 4:39.93; 2 Hermie Frost, Justin Spencer, Joe Reed, Jonah Bieger, 5:26.24.



