The Wolverines came out strong in the first inning when Katelyn Gardner hit an RBI single to right field, driving in Mercedes Schulz, who had the only other hit for WDC in the game.

WDC was unable to score the rest of the game, while Perham put up 10 hits and 13 runs. According to head coach Tracy Jack, "It was tough to push runs around the rest of the game. Perham's bats were hot in the fourth inning, and we weren't able to answer after they drove in seven runs."

Although it wasn't how the Wolverines wanted their season to end, they did get some big wins throughout the season and ended with an 8-12 record.

"Our five seniors (Gardner, Emma Hinton, Madyson Moats, Myja Nemeth, and Nevada Schulz) have shown great leadership throughout the year," Jack said. "Their work ethic on and off the field have left an impact on the underclassmen by showing what dedication and commitment to play as a team look like."

Yellowjackets 13, Wolverines 1

RHE

WDC 1 0 0 0 0 x x - 1 2 3

PER 3 3 0 7 x x x - 13 10 0

WP-Katie Johnson (PER)

LP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

WDC-Mercedes Schulz 1-2, 1R; Katelyn Gardner 1-2, 1RBI

Pitching

WDC-Myja Nemeth 3IP, 8H, 12R, 6BB, 3K; Hailey Kircher 1IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB; PER-Katie Johnson 5IP, 2H, 1R, 5BB, 9K