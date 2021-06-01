The Wadena-Deer Creek softball team won its last game of the regular season against Otter Tail Central 7-4 Thursday, May 27, in Wadena. Prior to that game, the Wolverines lost to Park Rapids 13-3.

In the game against the Bulldogs, Montana Carsten pitched six innings and got the win, striking out four in the contest. Hailey Kircher came in to pitch the seventh inning and earned the save.

WDC had a big second inning, scoring six runs with two outs. Katelyn Gardner, Jenna Dykhoff, Emma Hinton, Carsten, and Myja Nemeth all had singles. Mercedes Schulz and Nevada Schulz ended the scoring streak with a pair of doubles for the Wolverines.

Otter Tail Central got on the board in the top of the fourth inning, scoring one run, but the Wolverines answered in the bottom of the fourth with a run of their own. The Bulldogs added two runs in the sixth inning and one run in the seventh inning, but they were unable to overtake the Wolverines.

Head coach Tracy Jack was happy the regular season ended with a win on the team's home field. "It was great for the seniors to get a big win on their home field as they wrapped up their regular season!"

The team hosted Park Rapids in the first game of the day, which they lost 13-3. Nemeth was the pitcher for the Wolverines and gave up 11 hits and 12 runs over seven innings, walking nine and striking out one batter. Mercedes Schulz had a good game at the plate, going 3-4 with a run and an RBI in the contest.

The Wolverines finished the regular season with a record of 8-12.

Panthers 13, Wolverines 3

RHE

PRA 1 0 0 2 7 1 2 - 13 12 2

WDC 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 - 3 6 1

WP-Chloe Tretbar (PRA)

LP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

WDC-Emma Hinton 1R; Mercedes Schulz 3-3, 1R, 1RBI; Katelyn Gardner 1-4, 1R; Nevada Schulz 1-3, 1RBI; Jenna Dykhoff 1-3

Pitching

WDC-Myja Nemeth 7IP, 11H, 12R, 9BB, 1K; PRA-Chloe Tretbar 6IP, 6H, 3R, 2BB, 7K

Wolverines 7, Bulldogs 4

RHE

OTC 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 - 4 8 1

WDC 0 6 0 1 0 0 x - 7 12 0

WP-Montana Carsten (WDC)

LP-Dawson Beske (OTC)

WDC-Montana Carsten 2-4, 1R, 1RBI; Myja Nemeth 1-3, 1R, 2RBI; Emma Hinton 1-2, 1R, 1RBI; Mercedes Schulz 2-4, 2R, 1RBI; Katelyn Gardner 2-4, 1R, 1RBI; Nevada Schulz 2-4, 1RBI; Jenna Dykhoff 1-4, 1R; Madyson Moats 1-3

Wolverines split doubleheader with Trojans

After a 24-3 loss in the first game of a doubleheader against Sebeka, Wadena-Deer Creek bounced back to win the second game 11-8 Tuesday, May 25, in Wadena.

The Wolverines struggled to get in a pitching groove in the first game. Montana Carsten gave up 10 hits and 15 runs over two and one-third innings before Nevada Schulz came in to relieve her. Schulz gave up five hits and nine runs in one inning before Hailey Kircher took the mound for WDC. The game was called for Sebeka after four innings.

A bright spot in the first game was a homerun and RBI by Katelyn Gardner. Madyson Moats and Mercedes Schulz also drove in runs for the Wolverines.

In a remarkable turnaround, the Wolverines defeated the Trojans in the second game of the doubleheader 11-8. Sebeka scored two runs early, but WDC had a big five-run third inning to take the lead. Carsten walked, then Nemeth reached on an error. Mercedes Schulz walked to load the bases, and Nevada Schulz hit a single, driving in two runs. Jenna Dykhoff followed with a single, and Moats was hit by a pitch, which scored another run for the Wolverines.

In the fourth inning, Mercedes Schulz hit a double, followed by a single from Nevada Schulz. Gardner hit a sacrifice fly, allowing M. Schulz to score. Dykhoff hit her her first career homerun over the right center field fence, scoring two runs.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Carsten hit a single, and Nemeth drove her in with an RBI double. M. Schulz then drove Nemeth in with an RBI double, leading to the win for the Wolverines.

Jack was pleased with the team's ability to stop Sebeka's offense after the two-run first inning.

"After giving up two runs in the first inning, we were able to string together some big hits and kept our defense solid to take the lead and keep it after the third inning," Jack said. "It was a great team win!"

Trojans 24, Wolverines 3 (Game 1)

RHE

SEB 5 1 11 7 x x x - 24 15 2

WDC 0 0 1 2 x x x - 3 3 4

WP-K. Eckman (SEB)

LP-Montana Carsten (WDC)

WDC-Montana Carsten 1-3, 1R; Mercedes Schulz 1-2, 1RBI; Katelyn Gardner 1-2, 1HR, 1R, 1RBI; Jenna Dykhoff 1R; Madyson Moats 1RBI

Pitching

WDC-Montana Carsten 2.1IP, 10H, 15R, 5BB, 2K; Nevada Schulz 1IP, 5H, 9R, 4BB; Hailey Kircher .2IP, 2K; SEB-K. Eckman 4IP, 3H, 3R, 3BB

Wolverines 11, Trojans 8 (Game 2)

RHE

WDC 0 0 5 3 2 1 0 - 11 11 2

SEB 2 0 2 3 1 0 0 - 8 7 3

WP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

LP-K. Eckman (SEB)

WDC-Jamie Barthel 1RBI; Montana Carsten 1-4, 2R; Myja Nemeth 1-5, 2R, 1RBI; Emma Hinton 1-4; Mercedes Schulz 2-4, 2R, 1RBI; Katelyn Gardner 1-3, 2R, 2RBI; Nevada Schulz 2-5, 2R, 2RBI; Jenna Dykhoff 3-4, 1HR, 1R, 2RBI; Madyson Moats 1RBI

Pitching

WDC- Myja Nemeth 7IP, 7H, 8R, 9BB, 4K; SEB-K. Eckman 7IP, 11H, 11R, 2BB, 3K