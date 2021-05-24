A 12-run first inning turned into a 17-2 victory for Wadena-Deer Creek as the team defeated Bagley Friday, May 21, in Wadena.

All nine starters for the Wolverines scored in the first inning, and it began with Montana Carsten hitting an inside the park homerun to the right center gap. She went 3-4 in the game and drove in four runs. Katelyn Gardner rounded out the scoring in the first with a deep two-run homerun over the left center field fence.

The game was called after four innings, and Myja Nemeth got the win for WDC. She gave up two hits and two runs in four innings, walking two and striking out two batters.

The Wolverines improve to 6-10 on the season. They travel to Sebeka Tuesday, May 25, for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.

RHE

BAG 2 0 0 0 x x x - 2 2 2

WDC 12 0 3 2 x x x - 17 9 2

WP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

LP-K. Agnew (BAG)

WDC-Addison Carr 1R; Madelyn Gallant 1R; Hailey Kircher 1RBI; Ella Stroeing 1-2, 1R; Jamie Barthel 2R; Montana Carsten 3-4, 1HR, 2R, 4RBI; Myja Nemeth 2R; Emma Hinton 1R; Katelyn Gardner 1-2, 1HR, 1R, 2RBI; Nevada Schulz 2-3, 2R, 2RBI; Jenna Dykhoff 1-1, 2R, 1RBI; Madyson Moats 1-1, 1R; Chloe Kapphahn 1R

Pitching

WDC-Myja Nemeth 4IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 2K; BAG-K. Agnew .1IP, 4H, 11R, 6BB, 2K

Wolverines lose heartbreaker to OTC

WDC lost to Otter Tail Central 16-15 in a game at Battle Lake Thursday, May 20. The game came down to the seventh inning. The Wolverines tied the score in the top of the seventh, making it 15-15, but the Bulldogs came back to score one and win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The team had a strong offensive outing, with five starters getting multiple hits in the game, including Jamie Barthel (2-4), Montana Carsten (3-6), Katelyn Gardner (3-5), Nevada Schulz (4-5), and Jenna Dykhoff (2-5). Gardner had a big night at the plate. She hit a three-run homerun, had seven RBIs, and scored three runs. Schulz also had a good night, driving in two runs and scoring three runs for the Wolverines.

Starting pitcher Myja Nemeth took the loss for the Wolverines. She gave up 12 hits and 10 runs over six innings, walking six and striking out seven batters before Chloe Kapphahn took the mound in relief in the seventh inning. She gave up three hits and six runs, walking three batters.

Bulldogs 16, Wolverines 15

RHE

WDC 4 0 0 4 4 2 1 - 15 16 3

OTC 4 1 0 0 1 9 1 - 16 15 7

WP-D. Beske (OTC)

LP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

WDC-Jamie Barthel 2-4, 1R, 1RBI; Montana Carsten 3-6, 3R, 1RBI; Myja Nemeth 1-4, 3R; Katelyn Gardner 3-5, 1HR, 3R, 7RBI; Nevada Schulz 4-5, 3R, 2RBI; Jenna Dykhoff 2-5, 1R; Madyson Moats 1R; Chloe Kapphahn 1-4, 1RBI

Pitching

WDC-Myja Nemeth 6IP, 12H, 10R, 6BB, 7K; Chloe Kapphahn .2IP, 3H, 6R, 3BB; OTC-D. Beske 7IP, 16H, 15R, 2BB, 3K