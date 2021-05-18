The Wadena-Deer Creek softball team ended a seventh-inning rally by Swanville to come away with an 11-9 victory over the Bulldogs Monday, May 17, in Wadena.

The Wolverines got off to a slow start offensively, and they were down 1-5 going into the third inning. They kept the Bulldogs from scoring in the third and had momentum on their side at the bottom of the third inning.

Montana Carsten led off with a walk for Wadena-Deer Creek. Nevada Schulz then doubled to the left-center gap, putting runners on second and third base with one out. Katelyn Gardner then drove in two runs on a single. Jenna Dykhoff walked, and both she and Gardner took advantage of some stolen bases and passed balls to score before the inning ended, tying the score at 5 runs.

The bats came alive again for the Wolverines in the fifth inning. After back-to-back walks by Nevada Schulz and Gardner, Dykhoff singled, driving in two runs. Madyson Moats hit a single, and Emma Hinton drove in another run on a single. Carsten also produced an RBI single before the inning ended.

Swanville started to rally in the top of the seventh inning, scoring three runs with two singles and two doubles, but it wasn't enough to edge the Wolverines for the win.

Myja Nemeth got the win for the Wolverines, giving up 14 hits and nine runs while walking one batter and striking out three in the contest.

The Wolverines improve to 5-9 on the season. They host Bagley at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 21.

RHE

SWA 2 3 0 0 1 0 3 - 9 14 2

WDC 1 0 4 0 5 1 x - 11 8 5

WP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

LP-Avery Douglas (SWA)

WDC-Jamie Barthel 1-3; Montana Carsten 1-3, 2R, 1RBI; Emma Hinton 2-4, 2R, 1RBI; Katelyn Gardner 1-3, 2R, 2RBI; Nevada Schulz 1-1, 2R; Jenna Dykhoff 1-2, 2R, 3RBI; Madyson Moats 1-4, 1R

Pitching

WDC-Myja Nemeth 7IP, 14H, 9R, 1BB, 3K; SWA-Avery Douglas 7IP, 8H, 11R, 11BB, 12K