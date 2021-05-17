The Wadena-Deer Creek softball team's bats came alive early in the Wolverines 12-2 win against Staples-Motley Thursday, May 13, in Staples.

The Wolverines scored four runs in the top of the first inning, taking the lead early and never relinquishing it. They added seven more runs in the third inning and one in the fourth inning. Starting pitcher Myja Nemeth gave up two runs to the Cardinals in the bottom of the second inning, but she didn't allow any additional runs for the team.

Both Montana Carsten and Madyson Moats went 3-4 for the Wolverines, with Carsten scoring three runs and driving in two, and Moats scoring two runs and driving in one run. Nevada Schulz went 2-4, scoring two and driving in one run in the contest.

The Wolverines improve to 4-9 on the season. They travel to Swanville Monday, May 17, for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Wolverines 12, Cardinals 2

RHE

WDC 4 0 7 1 0 - 12 10 1

SM 0 2 0 0 0 - 2 2 8

WP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

LP-Mikayla Richards (SM)

WDC-Jamie Barthel 1R; Montana Carsten 3-4, 3R, 2RBI; Myja Nemeth 1-4, 1R; Emma Hinton 1-4, 1R, 1RBI; Nevada Schulz 2-4, 2R, 1RBI; Jenna Dykhoff 3R; Madyson Moats 3-4, 2R, 1RBI

Pitching

WDC-Myja Nemeth 5IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB; SM-Mikayla Richards 5IP, 10H, 12R, 4BB, 4K

Wolverines split doubleheader with BHV

In a doubleheader with Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale Tuesday, May 11, the Wolverines won the first game 7-5 and lost the second game 14-1, splitting the doubleheader in Verndale.

Myja Nemeth was the starting pitcher for the Wolverines. She gave up four hits in the game while walking three and striking out four batters.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, and WDC took the lead in the top of the third when the team scored two more runs. BHV answered in the bottom of the third with one run, and the Wolverines scored another two runs in the top of the fourth inning. They added one more run in the fifth, and the Bears scored two in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn't enough to overtake the Wolverines' lead.

Mercedes Schulz had three hits in the contest for the Wolverines, while Montana Carsten, Nemeth, and Jenna Dykhoff each had two hits.

The Wolverines struggled offensively in the second game, only managing one run off of four hits in the contest. BHV, on the other hand, scored 14 runs off of 16 hits. Nevada Schulz was the starting pitcher for WDC, allowing 11 hits, 10 runs, and walking five batters in four innings pitched.

Wolverines 7, Bears 5 (Game 1)

RHE

WDC 2 0 2 2 1 0 0 - 7 11 1

BHV 2 0 1 0 2 0 0 - 5 4 3

WP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

LP-Reagan Ludovissie (BHV)

WDC-Montana Carsten 2-4, 2R; Myja Nemeth 2-4, 1R; Mercedes Schulz 3-4, 1RBI; Katelyn Gardner 1-4, 1R; Nevada Schulz 1-4, 1R, 1RBI; Jenna Dykhoff 2-3, 1R; Madyson Moats 2RBI

Pitching

WDC-Myja Nemeth 7IP, 4H, 5R, 3BB, 4K; BHV-Reagan Ludovissie 7IP, 11H, 7R, 2BB, 5K

Bears 14, Wolverines 1 (Game 2)

RHE

BHV 2 5 1 2 4 x x - 14 16 1

WDC 0 0 0 1 0 x x - 1 4 1

WP-Hailey Hudalla (BHV)

LP-Nevada Schulz (WDC)

WDC-Addison Carr 1-2; Montana Carsten 1-3; Myja Nemeth 1-1; Katelyn Gardner 1-2, 1R; Jenna Dykhoff 1RBI

Pitching

WDC-Nevada Schulz 4IP, 11H, 10R, 5BB; BHV-Hailey Hudalla 5IP, 4H, 1R, 5BB