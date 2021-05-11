Wadena-Deer Creek was unable to contain Parkers Prairie's offense Monday, May 10, losing 14-2 to the Panthers in Wadena.

Pitching for the Wolverines, Montana Carsten struck out five batters but also allowed 11 hits in the game. On the other hand, Panthers pitcher Kieda Wagner struck out three batters and allowed only three hits.

Parkers Prairie scored early, putting up three runs in the first inning. Wadena-Deer Creek scored one run in the bottom of the first, but after that it was almost all Panthers. They scored three more runs in the second inning and four runs each in the third and fourth innings. The Wolverines added another run in the bottom of the fourth, but Parkers Prairie had too much of a lead for them to overcome.

At the plate for the Wolverines, Carsten, Mercedes Schulz, and Nevada Schulz had one hit each. Mercedes Schulz scored both of WDC's runs.

The Wolverines are 2-8 on the season. They travel to Verndale for a 4 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday, May 11.

Panthers 14, Wolverines 2

RHE

PP 3 3 4 4 0 x x - 14 13 1

WDC 1 0 0 1 0 x x - 2 3 2

WP-Kieda Wagner (PP)

LP-Montana Carsten (WDC)

WDC-Montana Carsten 1-3; Mercedes Schulz 1-1, 2R; Nevada Schulz 1-2; Madyson Moats, 1RBI

Pitching

WDC-Montana Carsten 4IP, 11H, 14R, 4BB, 5K; PP-Kieda Wagner 5IP, 3H, 2R, 3K

Wolverines lose 8-3 to Yellowjackets

WDC couldn't overcome Perham Friday, May 7, in Wadena, losing to the Yellowjackets 8-3 after a four-run seventh inning put Perham out of the Wolverines' reach.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning, but Perham pulled ahead in the second, scoring two more runs. The Yellowjackets added a run in the fifth, and the Wolverines answered back with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Yellowjackets added four insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning, and while the Wolverines tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, they were only able to amass one run.

Katelyn Gardner and Montana Carsten each had two hits in the game for the Wolverines. Gardner also scored and drove in a run. Myja Nemeth pitched a complete game, giving up 10 hits and six runs while walking one and striking out two batters.

Yellowjackets 8, Wolverines 3

RHE

PER 1 2 0 0 1 0 4 - 8 10 3

WDC 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 - 3 7 2

WP-Katie Johnson (PER)

LP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

WDC-Addison Carr 1R; Montana Carsten 2-4; Myja Nemeth 1-3, 1R; Mercedes Schulz 1-4; Katelyn Gardner 2-4, 1R, 1RBI; Nevada Schulz 1-4; Jenna Dykhoff 0-1, 1RBI

Pitching

WDC-Myja Nemeth 7IP, 10H, 6R, 1BB, 2K; PER-Katie Johnson 7IP, 7H, 3R, 4BB, 11K