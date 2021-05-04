After a slow start, Wadena-Deer Creek picked up its first two wins of the season in a doubleheader against Pillager Friday, April 30, in Wadena.

The Wolverines won the first game 3-2, with stellar pitching by Myja Nemeth, who picked up her first win of the year. The team also had timely hits in the fourth and fifth innings to get the victory.

In the fourth inning, Jenna Dykoff reached on an error by Pillager. She advanced on a fielder's choice and scored on Katelyn Gardner's RBI single.

In the fifth inning, the Wolverines had four consecutive two-out singles, which put another two runs on the board. Montana Carsten hit a two-out single and proceeded to steal second base. She advanced to third on a single by Nemeth. Carsten scored on Nevada Schulz's RBI single, and Jenna Dykhoff drove in Nemeth with an RBI single, securing the victory for the Wolverines.

In game two, Schulz was the starting pitcher, but she was relieved by Nemeth, who finished the final six innings. According to head coach Tracy Jack, Nemeth had "another great performance from the circle."

The Wolverines bats were hot to start game two. In the first inning, Carsten reached base on a lead-off walk, and Nemeth followed with a single. Schulz also walked and Carsten stole home on a passed ball. Gardner followed with another walk and Nemeth stole home on another passed ball. Dykhoff hit an RBI double, and Madyson Moats had an RBI ground out for the fourth run of the inning. Chloe Kappahn walked, and Addison Carr hit an RBI single to right field. Emma Hinton advanced the runners with a single to right center, and Carsten had her second plate appearance in the inning with an RBI fielder's choice at bat. Nemeth recorded the final out of the inning with a line drive out to left field.

WDC put two more runs on the board in the fifth inning. "Errors and walks helped Carsten and Schulz reach base," Jack said. Gardner had a big two RBI single. The Wolverines added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Schulz singled, then Dykhoff batted her around with a two-out RBI double.

The Wolverines improve to 2-4 on the season. The team hosts a doubleheader against New York Mills at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.

Wolverines 3, Huskies 2 (Game 1)

RHE

PIL 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 - 2 8 1

WDC 0 0 0 1 2 0 x - 3 6 4

WP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

LP-B. Blais (PIL)

WDC-Montana Carsten 1-3, R; Myja Nemeth 1-3, R; Katelyn Gardner 1-3, RBI; Nevada Schulz 2-3, RBI; Jenna Dykhoff 1-3, R, RBI

Pitching

WDC-Myja Nemeth 7IP, 2R, 8H, 1BB, 1K

PIL-B. Blais 6IP, 3R, 6H, 1K

Wolverines 10, Huskies 8 (Game 2)

RHE

WDC 6 1 0 0 2 0 1 - 10 15 2

PIL 1 1 2 1 0 0 3 - 8 9 2

WP-Nevada Schulz (WDC)

LP-B. Blais (PIL)

WDC-Addison Carr 2-4, RBI; Montana Carsten 1-4, 2R, RBI; Myja Nemeth 1-5, R; Emma Hinton 3-4; Katelyn Gardner 1-4, 2R, 2RBI; Nevada Schulz 2-3, 3R; Jenna Dykhoff 3-5, R, RBI; Madyson Moats 0-5, 2RBI; Chloe Kapphahn 2-2, R

Pitching

WDC-Nevada Schulz 1IP, 1R,4BB

PIL-B. Blais 1IP, 6R, 4H, 4BB