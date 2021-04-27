The Wadena-Deer Creek softball team struggled to produce offense in its 15-0 loss against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Monday, April 26. The Wolverines are still looking for their first win of the season.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, the Thunder came alive in the second inning when a two-out error by the Wolverines led to nine runs. LPGE added one run in the third inning and five runs in the fourth to end the game in four innings.

The Wolverines were unable to get their bats going in the game, with the lone hit for WDC coming from senior Nevada Schulz.

The Wolverines are 0-4 on the season. They were next set to travel to Battle Lake for a doubleheader with Otter Tail Central Tuesday, April 27, at 4 p.m.

Thunder 15, Wolverines 0

RHE

LPGE 0 9 1 3 x x x - 15 9 2

WDC 0 0 0 0 x x x - 0 1 5

WP-A. Miller (LPGE)

LP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

WDC-Nevada Schulz 1-2

Pitching-WDC-Nemeth 3.1IP, 8H, 13R, 6BB, 2K