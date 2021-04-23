With three varsity softball starters out of the lineup due to COVID quarantines, Wadena-Deer Creek lost both games of its doubleheader against Menahga Thursday, April 22, in Wadena. The Wolverines lost the first game 14-10 and the second game 11-3.

The Wolverines started strong in the first game, with lead-off batter Myja Nemeth scoring in the bottom of the first after stealing second base. However, Menahga took the lead in the third inning and didn't relinquish it for the rest of the game, although WDC battled back offensively in the sixth and seventh innings.

Katelyn Gardner started the sixth inning with a homerun for the Wolverines. Three singles in a row by Chloe Kapphahn, Emma Hinton, and Madelyn Gallant put another two runs on the board.

In the seventh inning, Jamie Barthel was hit by a pitch, which was followed by Mercedes Schulz hitting an RBI double. Nevada Schulz followed with an RBI double. Gardner then hit an RBI single, followed by a single by Addi Carr to get on base. Kapphahn then had an RBI ground out, and Hinton followed with an RBI double. Gallant reached on an error by Menahga, and Nemeth then had an RBI sacrifice fly. The inning ended when the next batter hit a ground ball for an out, but it was a strong inning for the Wolverines and brought them within four runs in the first game.

The second game was a more lopsided victory for the Braves, as the Wolverines were only able to put three runs on the board compared to Menahga's 11. The Wolverines scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, but couldn't get their offense going like they did in the first game, leading to an 11-3 loss.

Despite the losses, head coach Tracy Jack was pleased with how the Wolverines battled considering the lineup changes. "We had many girls playing new positions and some young JV girls stepped into varsity roles," she said. "Despite not having our typical lineups, the Wolverines battled and played some hard-fought softball."

Braves 14, Wolverines 10 (Game 1)

RHE

MEN 0 0 4 2 4 0 4 - 14 14 2

WDC 1 0 0 0 0 3 6 - 10 12 3

WP-Joie Koll (MEN)

LP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

WDC-Addison Carr 1-3, R; Madelyn Gallant 1-4, 2RBI; Jamie Barthel 0-3, HP, SAC, R, SB; Myja Nemeth 2-4, SAC, R, RBI, 3SB; Emma Hinton 3-4, 2R, RBI; Mercedes Schulz 1-2, SAC, R, 2RBI; Katelyn Gardner 2-3, HR, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB; Nevada Schulz 1-3, R, RBI; Chloe Kapphahn 1-4, RBI

Pitching-WDC-Nemeth 5IP, 10H, 10ER, 7BB, 5K

Braves 11, Wolverines 3 (Game 2)

RHE

MEN 1 2 4 2 2 0 x - 11 12 3

WDC 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 - 3 6 2

WP-J. Dissmore (MEN)

LP-Nevada Schulz (WDC)

WDC-Myja Nemeth 1-4, R, SB; Emma Hinton 2-2, SAC, RBI; Katelyn Gardner 2-4, R, 2SB; Nevada Schulz 1-2, R, SB

Pitching-WDC-N. Schulz 6IP, 12H, 11ER, 5BB, 4K



