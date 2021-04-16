After several postponements and rescheduled games due to weather, the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines softball team finally had its first game of the season against Parkers Prairie Thursday, April 15. The game didn't go the Wolverines way, however, as they lost to the Panthers 10-5.

The Wolverines took the lead early, scoring in the top of the first inning when junior Jamie Barthel was hit by a pitch. Sophomore Mercedes Schulz followed with a single to right center, and then both players advanced on a passed ball. Barthel scored on an RBI groundout by senior Nevada Schulz.

The Panthers answered in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring three unearned runs to take the lead. They added to that in the fifth inning, scoring another five runs by taking advantage of some walks and timely hits.

In the top of the sixth inning, WDC started to make a comeback. M. Schulz led off with a single, and N. Schulz followed with a walk, but she took two bases on the walk. Senior Madyson Moats hit a hard line drive to center field that was caught, but M. Schulz tagged on the play. Senior Katelyn Gardner and eighth grader Jenna Dykhoff both followed with RBI singles. Eighth grader Montana Carsten hit the third RBI single of the inning before the final out was recorded.

The Wolverines start the season with a 0-1 record. They host Sebeka for a doubleheader Tuesday, April 20, at 4 p.m.

Panthers 10, Wolverines 5

R H E

PP 0 0 0 3 5 2 x - 10 9 1

WDC 1 0 0 0 0 4 0 - 5 5 3

WP-Kieda Wagner (PP)

LP-Myja Nemeth (WDC)

WDC-Montana Carsten 1-3, RBI; Mercedes Schulz 2-4, R; Katelyn Gardner 1-3, R, RBI; Jenna Dykhoff 1-3, R, RBI

Pitching-WDC-Nemeth 4 IP, 6ER, 5BB, 2K