After getting just one week of practice last year before the season was canceled because of COVID, the Wadena-Deer Creek softball team is excited to get back on the field. This season, the focus will be on effective pitching.

Head coach Tracy Jack, who has coached the Wolverines since 2015, said, "We want to focus on having our pitchers throwing strikes and trusting the defense behind them. We're not a team that's going to throw double digit strikeouts in a game, but by keeping the ball in the strike zone, we'll stay competitive in our games."

The Wolverines have four returning varsity starters this year, which has been helpful to the players who have not had varsity experience. Those returning include seniors Nevada Schulz and Myja Nemeth, junior Jamie Barthel, and sophomore Mercedes Schulz. Jack has been impressed by their leadership thus far.

"These four returning players have been amazing leaders by bringing intensity to our practices and encouraging and directing their teammates in drills," she said. "Despite the majority of our starting line up this year not having varsity experience yet, the time and commitment the younger players in the program have put in during summer ball and outside of the season is evident and will be a big reason for the success we have this year."

This team, like many others, does have the challenge of starting the season with less varsity experience on the field, but according to Jack, "This group of girls has a strong work ethic and drive to improve."

The team's first game was scheduled for April 8 in Menahga, but it has been rescheduled to a later date. The team's home opener is a doubleheader against Pillager at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.